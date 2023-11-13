Bridgestone Arena/SS&E Nominated for Three Pollstar Awards

Nashville, Tenn. (Nov. 13, 2023) – For the first time in the organization’s history, Bridgestone Arena/Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) have received nominations for three 2024 Pollstar Awards, including New Concert Venue of the Year over 5,000 capacity (F&M Bank Arena), Arena of the Year (Bridgestone Arena) and Venue Executive of the Year (David Kells).

“We are thrilled to announce that, for the first time in our organization's history, we have received nominations for not just one, but three prestigious Pollstar Awards,” Nashville Predators Chief Venues Officer David Kells said. “This milestone is a testament to the collective talent and unwavering dedication that defines our organization. We’d like to thank the fans, performers, agents, promoters and managers for their support. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved so far, and we look forward to even more remarkable accomplishments in the future.”

Kells has been nominated for Pollstar’s Venue Executive of the Year for the ninth time; he won the award in 2017 and 2022. The award recognizes the venue executive who exhibited integrity, operational competence, marketing savvy, can-do attitude, flexibility, calm under stress and business acumen.

Bridgestone Arena has 15 consecutive and 19 overall nominations for the Pollstar Magazine Arena Year of the Award, winning the award in 2014, 2017 and 2023.

F&M Bank Arena, managed by SS&E, opened in July of 2023 in Clarksville, Tenn. F&M Bank Arena holds 4,500-6,000 guests and can host sporting events, concerts, conventions, rehearsals and more. The arena is home to Austin Peay University Men’s and Women’s basketball teams.

Award winners will be announced at the 35TH Pollstar Awards on Feb. 7, 2024, in Los Angeles, Calif.

