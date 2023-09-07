Blog: Preds Staffers Serve with Soles4Souls in Honduras

Last week, a group of Preds staffers traveled to El Progreso, Honduras with Soles4Souls to distribute shoes to local communities. Check out some of their adventures!

Wednesday, August 23

The trip started with a 6:15 a.m. departure to Houston followed by a connecting flight to San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Once we arrived in San Pedro Sula, we were greeted by our Soles4Souls guide Tiffany, our in-country guide Raul and our driver Maynor. We traveled 30 minutes to El Progreso where we stayed. We enjoyed lunch at a café across from our hotel then made our way to the in-country warehouse where we sorted our shoes we would need for the week.

After we pulled our shoes, we visited Raul’s gym that he owns, CrossGym, and took a class led by one of his students. It included intervals of cardio and strength training. The workout was hard and tiring, but we felt great after it was over. On our way back to the hotel, we stopped at a grocery store and stocked up on snacks for the week. Our personal favorites were the yuca chips, butter cookies and orange soda. Our last stop on day one was dinner at a local burger and wings restaurant. With full bellies, we went back to the hotel, sorted toys for the kids we were visiting and rested up for a busy week.

Thursday, August 24

For our first distribution of the trip, we traveled two hours to Siguatepeque. We stopped at a gas station to meet the mayor of Siguatepeque’s wife, who coordinated the distributions. After driving up some mountains, we arrived at our first distribution at a school. The kids were so excited when we arrived, waving to us and began to line up for shoes before we even got out of the van. We got set up, fitted and gave 70 kids a brand new pair of shoes. After each child received their shoes, we helped them decorate their new kicks. Horses, lions, dogs and cats were the most popular requests for the shoes. Additionally, we gave each kid toys that we had purchased (and Preds staff members donated) before the trip. One of the toys included a soccer ball and a game between the boys and girls took place. After about two hours, we said goodbye before heading to lunch.