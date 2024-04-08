Blake Geoffrion Excited To Celebrate His Nashville Roots In His Return To Smashville

For Preds alum Blake Geoffrion, his welcome-to-the-NHL moment came in the middle of the night with an unexpected guest.

“My flight got delayed so I got into Dallas really, really late,” Geoffrion said. “I get my room key at the hotel and I had no idea I was walking into a room with another person sleeping. And it was a guy who spoke broken English in Sergei Kostitsyn. It was kind of a ‘whoa, hey ok, who the heck are you, and I’m like whoa hey I’m Blake what the heck.’ That was my welcoming moment.”

The hotel story is one of many that make Legacy on Ice: Blake Geoffrion and the Fastest Game on Earth an authentic, entertaining read for fans to enjoy.

On Tuesday, Geoffrion and author Sam Jefferies arrive in Smashville to promote their book and meet with fans one-on-one to talk about one of the most unique careers in pro hockey history.

“I’m a kid that grew up in Nashville, my roots are in Nashville, my mom and dad still live in Nashville, we’re putting on this event to promote the book and tell people about my story,” Geoffrion said. “Playing in youth hockey in Nashville, all of the ups and downs of my career, making it to the NHL and playing for my hometown team and the ins and outs of what pro hockey is really like. It’s not a cliché autobiography. I wanted it to be authentic and script a story around those stories.”

Fans who purchase a special ticket package will have access to a book signing and meet and greet with Geoffrion and Jefferies. The bundle will include a ticket to the game, pregame reception and an autographed copy of Legacy on Ice.

The start of Geoffrion’s career felt like a Hollywood story. He was born into hockey royalty as the great-grandson of Howie Morenz and the grandson of Bernie (Boom-Boom) Geoffrion, both Hall-of-Fame players with the Canadiens. His father Dan Geoffrion also played for the Habs.

Drafted in the second round, 56th overall by the Predators at the 2006 NHL Draft, Geoffrion was awarded the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, as the Top U.S. Collegiate Player in 2010 when he played for the University of Wisconsin.

Geoffrion then began his NHL career by appearing in 42 games for the Preds between the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons before being traded to the Canadiens in 2012.

However, his entire career changed on Nov. 9, 2012 when Geoffrion was playing in the American Hockey League for the Hamilton Bulldogs during the NHL work stoppage. Geoffrion suffered a skull fracture when a hard hit sent him to the ice and a player’s skate cut his head. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors rushed Geoffrion into surgery because he had been seizing.

After the incident forced his retirement from the game, Geoffrion went into scouting and management work in hockey. But when he was approached by Jefferies, who overlapped with Geoffrion at Wisconsin, to write the book, Geoffrion thought it was too good of an opportunity to pass up.

Geoffrion is glad he went through the process and believes his story can be an inspiration to others.

“I didn't have a long NHL career with crazy accolades like some of the superstars have,” Geoffrion said. “I've got a unique story and how it all came crashing down. A lot of highs and a lot of lows, like anything in life. I am proud of myself and very lucky to have a lot of people to help me along the way. It's been a great time to reflect in what I've learned in life and apply it going forward.”