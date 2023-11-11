News Feed

'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service

Predators Set to Honor Service Members During Veterans Day Game Against Arizona Coyotes

By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Digital Media & Content Producer

For 25 years, Nashville Predators fans have enjoyed countless memories, milestones and celebrations that have ultimately made up the community that is SMASHVILLE..

SMASHVILLE, however, simply couldn’t exist without the sacrifice of an exceptional group of men and women who chose to serve their country in the United States armed forces. 

The Predators and Bridgestone Arena look forward to celebrating all of those courageous individuals during tonight’s Veterans Day game against the Arizona Coyotes, a group not only consisting of fans, but those currently working for the team and the arena as well.

Below are the stories of just a few of the people working for the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena who have served or are actively serving in the military.

VeteransWebGraphics-palacios

Milton Palacios: Senior Manager, Guest Services

As legendary rock band Queen took the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 25, Senior Guest Services Manager Milton Palacios was busy performing an act of heroism.

After a guest of the arena lost consciousness and stopped breathing, Palacios jumped into action, performing CPR and successfully bringing the guest back to life within a matter of seconds.

That selflessness and split-second decision-making of course makes Palacios a distinguished member of the Predators staff, but also served him well during his four years with the United States Marine Corps.

And while his focus as a Marine was always on serving his country, Palacios said the Corps gave him a life-changing gift in return. 

“The key core values of the Marine Corps - honor, courage and commitment - along with our leadership traits that are instilled in us are what drive me to be the person I am today,” Palacios said. “The drive to always push forward and overcome obstacles were skill sets instilled in me in my time in the Corps. These skills are applied in my contributions to Smashville and our commitment to reach the diverse community of Nashville. 

“I am extremely honored to have served and continue to serve here in Smashville.”

VeteransWebGraphics-rayl

Chris Rayl: Senior Manager, Overnight Public Safety

While emergency situations like Palacios’ are fortunately few and far between, Senior Overnight Public Safety Manager Chris Rayl ensures that any one of Smashville’s staff members could respond with the same level of knowledge and effectiveness.

Now leading CPR training sessions for Smashville’s staff in addition to his regular responsibilities, Rayl works tirelessly to ensure the safety of Bridgestone Arena and everyone who comes through its doors.

Rayl employed the same selflessness during his six years with the U.S. Army - three in active duty and three in the Indiana Guard Reserve as an emergency management specialist.

“[The Army] let me understand who I was as a person, and it gave me the discipline and self confidence I lacked,” Rayl said. “It also taught me to better appreciate the things I have.”

In 2020, as the country grappled with the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Rayl was activated and worked closely with the Indiana Department of Health and FEMA as an incident commander.

Rayl, now three months into his new gig in Smashville, has always held a deep admiration for those who dedicate themselves to serving the greater good.

“At a young age I learned a deep understanding and respect for the men and women who came before me and served this great nation, especially those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Rayl said. “I felt then, and still do, that while we aren’t always perfect, we live in a great country. I saw it as an honor to follow in their footsteps and serve my country.”

VeteransWebGraphics-medina

Manuel Medina: Ford Ice Center Antioch Operations Manager

Since 2014, Manuel Medina has kept Smashville’s original Ford Ice Center the envy of ice rinks across the southeast. But before that, Medina employed his skills as a leader and role model for 24 years of distinguished service in the United States Air Force. 

“As an only child, the Air Force introduced me to my brothers and sisters that I never knew I had,” Medina said. “Whenever we needed each other, we had each other's backs… [I learned] to take care of yourself, your family and your troops.”

Medina, now responsible for just over two dozen Ford Ice Center staff members, applies the same family-oriented concept he did when he was managing over 200 airmen.

“The majority of my operations staff are kids that I coached from youth league to high school,” Medina said. “Giving them the opportunity to have their first job and teaching them life lessons and skills as they become adults is my favorite part of my job.”

Throughout his 24-year military career, Medina received an overwhelming number of awards and commendations including a Meritorious Service Medal, an Air Force Commendation Medal with five oak leaf clusters, an Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, a Meritorious Unit Award, an Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with six oak leaf clusters, an Air Force Good Conduct Medal with seven oak leaf clusters and several more. However, Medina says none of it would have been possible without the support of his family. 

“The spouses and children are the true heroes,” Medina said. “The military family is the most integral part of that military member. The military family has to be stable, safe and taken care of before that military member starts their job. That is the foundation of a great career. The military family has learned how to adapt to a new environment almost every four years and settle down somewhere new… They have that grit that most don't see or understand.”

VeteransWebGraphics-harris

Andrew Harris: Content Producer

Content Producer and active Army Reserves Specialist Andrew Harris didn’t know what he wanted to be when he grew up, but did know that he wanted to serve his country. 

“I had no direction in my life,” he said. “I had multiple family members who had served and I thought they turned out pretty well so I thought I would do my part and serve while still living at home.”

Though Harris said his family “was 'surprised,' to say the least,” upon hearing the news of his enlistment, his decision only made him feel more confident and excited for the future. His current job as an ammunition specialist only confirmed his decision was the right one. 

“It has required me to mature very quickly,” he said. “In the military you have to grapple with having a more dangerous job than most; a job that requires discipline in every arena and where the consequences of errors can result in injury or worse.”

Though the potential consequences of his role capturing and editing team video content with the Predators are much less dire, Harris said his time in the army has taught him to be prepared for anything. 

“[It’s] being ready to go in a moment's notice to film something, and always being ready for the opportunity to act,” Harris said. “[I love] the lack of monotony; every day is new and different, and there's always something to film.”

With two years of service and a National Defense Service Medal & Army Service Ribbon to show for, Harris looks forward to celebrating the upcoming holiday with his military family.

“Having served and made these connections to all of my fellow soldiers, Veterans Day is more so an affirmation that we did something worthwhile, that we contributed to something that is bigger than ourselves, together, and that civilians recognize that,” he said. “Veterans Day is honoring everyone past, present and future who raised their hand and said the oath and that's what makes it special. It's a holiday in recognition of all of the men and women that have ever served and done so with conviction.”

Honoring Smashville's Veterans

A collection of photos of Nashville Predators employees who served or are actively serving in the United States Armed Forces.