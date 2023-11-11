'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service

Andrew Harris: Content Producer
Content Producer and active Army Reserves Specialist Andrew Harris didn’t know what he wanted to be when he grew up, but did know that he wanted to serve his country.
“I had no direction in my life,” he said. “I had multiple family members who had served and I thought they turned out pretty well so I thought I would do my part and serve while still living at home.”
Though Harris said his family “was 'surprised,' to say the least,” upon hearing the news of his enlistment, his decision only made him feel more confident and excited for the future. His current job as an ammunition specialist only confirmed his decision was the right one.
“It has required me to mature very quickly,” he said. “In the military you have to grapple with having a more dangerous job than most; a job that requires discipline in every arena and where the consequences of errors can result in injury or worse.”
Though the potential consequences of his role capturing and editing team video content with the Predators are much less dire, Harris said his time in the army has taught him to be prepared for anything.
“[It’s] being ready to go in a moment's notice to film something, and always being ready for the opportunity to act,” Harris said. “[I love] the lack of monotony; every day is new and different, and there's always something to film.”
With two years of service and a National Defense Service Medal & Army Service Ribbon to show for, Harris looks forward to celebrating the upcoming holiday with his military family.
“Having served and made these connections to all of my fellow soldiers, Veterans Day is more so an affirmation that we did something worthwhile, that we contributed to something that is bigger than ourselves, together, and that civilians recognize that,” he said. “Veterans Day is honoring everyone past, present and future who raised their hand and said the oath and that's what makes it special. It's a holiday in recognition of all of the men and women that have ever served and done so with conviction.”