'An Honor to Follow in Their Footsteps': Veterans of Smashville Reflect on Military Service

Manuel Medina: Ford Ice Center Antioch Operations Manager

Since 2014, Manuel Medina has kept Smashville’s original Ford Ice Center the envy of ice rinks across the southeast. But before that, Medina employed his skills as a leader and role model for 24 years of distinguished service in the United States Air Force.

“As an only child, the Air Force introduced me to my brothers and sisters that I never knew I had,” Medina said. “Whenever we needed each other, we had each other's backs… [I learned] to take care of yourself, your family and your troops.”

Medina, now responsible for just over two dozen Ford Ice Center staff members, applies the same family-oriented concept he did when he was managing over 200 airmen.

“The majority of my operations staff are kids that I coached from youth league to high school,” Medina said. “Giving them the opportunity to have their first job and teaching them life lessons and skills as they become adults is my favorite part of my job.”

Throughout his 24-year military career, Medina received an overwhelming number of awards and commendations including a Meritorious Service Medal, an Air Force Commendation Medal with five oak leaf clusters, an Air Force Achievement Medal with two oak leaf clusters, a Meritorious Unit Award, an Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with six oak leaf clusters, an Air Force Good Conduct Medal with seven oak leaf clusters and several more. However, Medina says none of it would have been possible without the support of his family.

“The spouses and children are the true heroes,” Medina said. “The military family is the most integral part of that military member. The military family has to be stable, safe and taken care of before that military member starts their job. That is the foundation of a great career. The military family has learned how to adapt to a new environment almost every four years and settle down somewhere new… They have that grit that most don't see or understand.”