Lauzon Breaks NHL Hits Record as Predators Fall to Penguins, 4-2

Farewell to the 2023-24 regular season. We knew you well.

Jeremy Lauzon broke the NHL’s single-season hits record and Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each scored, but the Nashville Predators ultimately closed their regular season falling by a 4-2 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday.

“Obviously, it's kind of disappointing that we lost,” Lauzon said. “I think we played just 40 minutes and wish we came ready in the first. Maybe then the game would have been ours. But, I think we showed character in the second and third, and we're going to be ready for Game 1 here.”

“[The Penguins] were ready to play, they were desperate; we kind of thought we'd ease ourselves into the game and you can't do that,” Predators Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think it was good for our group to realize that's going to be the pace and the atmosphere you're going to face, and I thought the last two periods we got to our game. We were knocking on the door. Unfortunately, the goal we let in early in the third kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit. So, a lot of good things and a lot of things we can definitely learn from.”

The result saw Nashville conclude the 2023-24 campaign at 47-30-5 overall (99 points) and 24-14-3 on the road, the second-best visiting record in team history.

QUICK HITS

Lauzon Makes Hits-tory

Whether he knew it or not, as Lauzon crashed into Penguins forward Rickard Rakell at 4:02 of the final frame, No. 3 made NHL history.

Recording nine hits against Pittsburgh on Monday, the Predators defenseman reached 383 on the season, enough to break the League’s single-season record established by Matt Martin in 2014-15.