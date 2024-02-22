Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (02.22.24)

Gameday_T_0222_MTLWEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins continue along with their third of four-consecutive home games tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

The Penguins will be wearing their third jerseys for this contest.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can also listen on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (24-21-8) MTL (22-26-8)

Montreal enters tonight's contest in seventh place in the Atlantic Division, with 52 points. This game marks the second half of back-to-back games for the Canadiens, with Montreal falling to the Buffalo Sabres, 3-2. They are 11-10-5 on the road this season, and 3-6-1 in their last ten games played. Nick Suzuki leads the team in goals (20) and points (53), while former Penguins player Mike Matheson leads the team in assists (34).

Related Links

Game Notes

Erik Karlsson has 38 points (10G-28A) in 48 career games versus the Canadiens. His 10 goals versus them are most among all active blueliners.

Drew O’Connor found the back of the net on Tuesday to give him three points (1G-2A) over his last four games. O’Connor has set career highs across the board this season in goals (7), assists (11), points (18) and plus/minus (8).

Tristan Jarry is 5-1-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and one shutout in eight career games against the Canadiens.

In 19 games against his former team, Lars Eller has 14 points (7G-7A), which includes 12 points (6G-6A) in his last 13 games against them.

Marcus Pettersson has succeeded against Montreal, posting eight points (1G-7A) in 12 games.

Sidney Crosby has recorded 63 points (23G-40A) in 48 career games against the Montreal Canadiens. He enters tonight’s game with points in 12 of his last 15 games versus them (6G-17A). Crosby’s 1.31 points-per-game average against Montreal is third among all active players and is tied for ninth in NHL history among players who have played at least 15 games against them.

Crosby (581) enters tonight’s game two goals shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventh-most goals on a single franchise in NHL history.

Crosby enters tonight’s game tied with Jari Kurri for 15th place on the NHL’s all-time even-strength goals list.

Marcus Pettersson found the back of the net on Tuesday against New York, notching his third goal of the season. The goal established a new career high for Pettersson, and his 22 points (3G-19A) are just three shy of his career best set in 2018.19 (25). Petttersson ranks first on Pittsburgh in plus/minus (+20), second in blocked shots (100), third in time-on-ice per game (22:25), and fourth in hits (64).

Montreal native Kris Letang has picked up 33 points (7G-26A) in 43 career games against his hometown team. Here at PPG Paints Arena, he’s picked up 17 points (4G-13A) in 20 games. Among all active players born in Quebec, Letang has the second-most points, but is first among Montreal-born skaters.

Pittsburgh has been one of the most defensively conscious teams in the league this season. The Penguins have allowed just 142 goals against in 53 games this season, a figure that is second among all Eastern Conference teams and the fourth fewest in the NHL.

On Tuesday, Erik Karlsson notched his 800th career point, becoming the second active defenseman to record 800 points along with Brent Burns. Karlsson accomplished the feat in 973 games, becoming the ninth-fastest defenseman to 800 points in NHL history.

Karlsson enters tonight’s game with 39 points (7G-32A) and sits one point shy of cracking the 40-point plateau for the 11th time in his career. He’s looking to become the 18th defenseman in NHL history, and just second active blueliner, to record 11 seasons of 40-plus points.

Karlsson is looking to become the sixth Penguins defenseman since the 2004.05 NHL lockout to notched 40 points in a season.

Giveaway

kris letang bobblehead

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a Kris Letang bobblehead, presented by UPMC.

Recent News

Home Game Triggers

0124_HOME_trigger

News Feed

Dubas Addresses State of the Penguins Ahead of Trade Deadline

Penguins Show No Quit in Disappointing Divisional Loss

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

Penguins Invite Briere Family to Jagr's Jersey Retirement

Phillips Bumps Up as Penguins Make Changes

Jaromir Jagr's Jersey Retirement Speech

It's a Jagr Night in Pittsburgh: Penguins Raise No. 68 to the Rafters

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kings (02.18.24)

Practicing with Jaromir Jagr a Thrill for Penguins

An Evening with Jaromir Jagr

Penguins Claim Forward Matthew Phillips off of Waivers

‘NHL Big City Greens Classic’ returns with Penguins, Bruins on March 9

Revisiting Jagr's Rookie Year

Jagr's Magnetism (and Mullet) Huge Part of His Legend

Celebrate 68: Looking at Jaromir Jagr’s Legacy

Crosby Sets the Tone in Response Win Over Chicago

Penguins Recall Three Players and Place Jake Guentzel on Injured Reserve

Game Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks (02.15.24)

Pittsburgh's 5-2 Loss to Florida "Hard to Evaluate"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (02.14.24)

Malkin Working on Adjusting His Game

"He Smoked Him Like a Bad Cigar!"

Two Young Fans from Make-A-Wish Become Penguins for a Day

Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Penguins Don't Play Complete Game in Loss to Winnipeg

Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

Penguins Face Controversial Challenge in Loss to Wild on Fleury's Night

Penguins Thrilled To Be Part of 'Marc-Andre Fleury Night'

Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Dubas Emphasizes Consistency and Power Play Coming Out of Break

Penguins Come Out of the Break Strong with Shutout Win over Jets

PWHL Coming to Detroit and Pittsburgh March 16-17 as Part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Jets (02.06.24)

Joel Blomqvist Thriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

Chasing the Sun and the Snow: Players Share Bye Week Plans

Penguins Sign Forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a Two-Year Contract

Crosby Has 'The Lebron Effect'

Preview: 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Crosby Soaks Up Olympic-Sized News at All-Star Weekend

What's the 'Scoop' with Alex Nedeljkovic

Catching Up with Brayden Yager

Player Essentials: Erik Karlsson

Penguins Announce Plans for ‘Celebrate 68’ Weekend

Player Recommendations for the Bye Week and Beyond

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Scheduled for February 6 Versus the Winnipeg Jets

Crosby headed for All-Star Weekend, Penguins captain remains elite at age 36 

Penguins Celebrate Eller's Milestone Night with Overtime Win

Lars Eller Becomes First Danish Player to Skate in 1,000 NHL Games

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (01.27.24)