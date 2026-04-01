White to focus on fans in new role with Panthers

But before he put pen to paper, White had one more chat.

This was one was between Presidents.

While serving as Assistant General Manager for Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Italy, Panthers General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Bill Zito gave him a ring.

“I got this call at six in the morning and was like, ‘Zito?’” White recalls. “He just called to check to see what’s going on. It shows the warmth; it shows the character of this organization. I couldn’t be happier to be here. Again, I’m very humbled to be here.”

Just like scouting a hockey player, Zito sees a big talent in White.

“It’s humbling to think we could have a partner such as Mike,” Zito said. “I know how excited I am for what can be and what we can do together to help [the Panthers]. I’m literally talking about hockey and what Mike’s experience, intellect and character will have on us.”

In joining the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, White wants to build.

Just as the Panthers will continue to push towards putting an elite hockey team on the ice every season under Zito’s guidance, White will look to craft an outstanding off-ice experience to match.

With the The Walt Disney Company, White launched many industry-leading innovations, such as MagicBand+ and Genie+ to enhance how patrons spend their time at the parks.

From on-site to on screens, White also worked on streaming and mobile platforms, e-commerce and products across brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Although he’s new to sports, it’s easy to see how these skills will translate to his new role.

Just like Disney, the Panthers have no shortage of magic, iconic characters and fans.

“There’s really nothing like a guest experience at Disney, but here at the Panthers we’re going to create really extraordinary fan experiences,” White said.

Those experiences won’t only take place at Amerant Bank Arena.

In his new role, White will also oversee the business operations of the organization’s three other primary institutions: Baptist Health IcePlex, Panthers IceDen and War Memorial Auditorium.

From games, to concerts, to events, the possibilities are endless.

At the outset of a new challenge, White can’t wait to get to work.

“There’s a lot of things we want to bring to the fans here and continue to amplify the experience,” White said. “A world-class experience exists now, but how do we amplify those things where we can? I’m really excited to get past Day 2, listen, learn a lot, and then be able to see what experiences we might be able to do, again, in service of the fans.”