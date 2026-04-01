White to focus on fans in new role with Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Michael White always aims to please.
Whether it was during his latest job as Chief Product Officer for Amazon’s autonomous vehicle company, Zoox, or a focal point of one of his senior leadership roles with the The Walt Disney Company, the veteran executive has made a career out of serving consumers.
In his role as President of Business Operations with the Florida Panthers, that won’t change.
“Everything is going to be in service of the fan,” White said during his introductory press conference at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. “The opportunity is pretty massive here.”
It’s also an opportunity that was too good to pass up.
Despite being very happy in his role overseeing the business development world’s first purpose-built autonomous robotaxi with Amazon, White was lured to the world of sports after speaking with the leadership group of the Panthers, including owner Vincent Viola.
During the interview process, the entire Viola family gave the thumbs up.
“Mike comes from a very accomplished career as a visionary, creative, innovative leader,” Viola said of White’s long and impressive resume. “He was one of the early entrepreneurs around technology. … We’re honored. The whole purpose of this organization is to respect our fans and provide them the absolute best experience in sports, both on the ice and off the ice. We toil at that, probably obsess at that, and hopefully we’re getting better and better at that. Choosing Mike to take the helm was a significant decision for the family.”