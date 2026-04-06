What’s Brewing: Traveling in Canada; ‘Favorite Things’ Baskets

The last stretch of the 2025-26 season.

With an injury-riddled season almost in their rear view, the Florida Panthers still have plenty to play for during this week despite being eliminated from playoff contention.

“We’ve been together as a group for so long, so to be missing big pieces [due to injuries] is tough,” said Carter Verhaeghe. “But we’re just feeding on the energy of all the new guys. Even if the games don’t mean too much, you just think of how grateful you are to play in the NHL.”

In the midst of a five-game road trip, the Panthers fell 9-4 and 5-2 to in a back-to-back in Pittsburgh this past weekend, and will now wrap up their trip with three games in Canada.

After taking on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, the Panthers will end their trip against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, April 7: at Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click here

Thursday, April 9: at Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click here

Saturday, April 11: at Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Watch Party: Funky Buddha

SAMOSKEVICH FINISHING STRONG

Ending the year on a high note.

With four-goals in the last five games, which included a four-game goal streak, Mackie Samoskevich will carry a hot stick into the offseason.

“He's a good shooter,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Samoskevich. “He can shoot the puck, but you needed a goal like the one in New York to break it. It couldn't have been an end-to-ender. It had to be exactly like that, and just I'm sure for that young man, the weight of the world lifted off his shoulders.”

In his second full season with the Panthers, the 23-year-old has recorded 27 points (10G, 17A) and the third most hits on the team with 134.

“I feel like I've been playing well enough to score just for whatever reason they haven't gone in,” Samoskevich said of his play. “I think the difference is they're going in now, so just keep doing the same thing.”