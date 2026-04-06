What’s Brewing: Traveling in Canada; ‘Favorite Things’ Baskets

See what's going on around the Territory this week!

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By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

The last stretch of the 2025-26 season.

With an injury-riddled season almost in their rear view, the Florida Panthers still have plenty to play for during this week despite being eliminated from playoff contention.

“We’ve been together as a group for so long, so to be missing big pieces [due to injuries] is tough,” said Carter Verhaeghe. “But we’re just feeding on the energy of all the new guys. Even if the games don’t mean too much, you just think of how grateful you are to play in the NHL.”

In the midst of a five-game road trip, the Panthers fell 9-4 and 5-2 to in a back-to-back in Pittsburgh this past weekend, and will now wrap up their trip with three games in Canada.

After taking on the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, the Panthers will end their trip against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week, continue below.

THE GAMES 

Tuesday, April 7: at Montreal Canadiens – 7 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV 
  • Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, April 9: at Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, April 11: at Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m. ET 

  • TV & Streaming: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV 
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

SAMOSKEVICH FINISHING STRONG

Ending the year on a high note.

With four-goals in the last five games, which included a four-game goal streak, Mackie Samoskevich will carry a hot stick into the offseason.

“He's a good shooter,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Samoskevich. “He can shoot the puck, but you needed a goal like the one in New York to break it. It couldn't have been an end-to-ender. It had to be exactly like that, and just I'm sure for that young man, the weight of the world lifted off his shoulders.”

In his second full season with the Panthers, the 23-year-old has recorded 27 points (10G, 17A) and the third most hits on the team with 134.

“I feel like I've been playing well enough to score just for whatever reason they haven't gone in,” Samoskevich said of his play. “I think the difference is they're going in now, so just keep doing the same thing.”

Samoskevich makes it 9-4 against the Penguins.

FUNKY BUDDHA WATCH PARTY

The last watch party of the season.

Join fellow Panthers fans on Saturday at Funky Buddha to watch the Panthers take on the Maple Leafs.

The official watch party will begin 30 minutes prior to the 7:00 p.m. ET puck drop.

For more information, click here.

‘FAVORITE THINGS’ BASKETS

Ever wonder what your favorite player’s favorite things are?

Now you can secure some of those items!

From signed jerseys, to fishing gear, to candy – there’s all kinds of fun options.

All proceeds benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation.

To bid, click here.

CALIFORNIA CLOSETS SPRING CLEANING SWEEPSTAKES

Last chance to enter!

Enter for a chance to win one home renovation package with a value of up to $4,000 USD, and one Florida Panthers x California Closets swag bag!

To enter, click here.

PDL POND HOCKEY

PDL Pond Hockey is all about skill, creativity, and playing the game for the love of it!

This summer, hit the ice for 3-on-3 half-ice scrimmages in a relaxed, semi-competitive environment where players are encouraged to try new things and develop their game. 

For more info, click here.

PANTHERS PLUS APRIL FAN PLAN 

Catch the final regular season games with the April Fan Plan from Panthers Plus! 

At home or on the go, this offer allows fans to watch the remaining locally televised games for just $10!

In addition to live games, Panthers Plus also provides fans with full game replays, highlights, interviews, Primetime Panthers, WPTV’s Panthers 360 and much more. 

To sign up, click here

GAMEDAY APP 

Get all things Panthers with the Panthers GameDay App! 

Right now, all non-Territory Members can utilize a 5% off food and beverage discount when using the app during games and events at Amerant Bank Arena. 

The app also includes special partner offers, articles, videos, box scores and more. 

To download the Panthers GameDay App, click here

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

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