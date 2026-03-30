Q&A: Get to know Cole Reinhardt

Cole Reinhardt is settling into life in South Florida.

Picked up off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on March 6, the 26-year-old forward has appeared in nine games with the Panthers, posting one goal and 30 hits.

Since his debut with Florida, he also paces the team with 15.49 hits per 60 minutes.

“Instead of adding things to a players game, what we try to do first when a player comes in is figure out what they’re good at,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Reinhardt’s early impression. “We want to see how many times they can employ that in every situation.”

Recently, I sat down with Reinhardt to talk about his new teammates, nicknames and more.

OLIVE: You’ve already been a Panther for a few weeks. How's the transition been?

REINHARDT: It’s crazy its’s been a few weeks already. I think these road trips that we’ve had have helped to bond with the guys and get to know the guys a little bit better. Now, I’m just kind of into a routine and finding my way.

OLIVE: With Sam Reinhart already here, how has it been getting used to being another “Reino” in the locker room?

REINHARDT: It’s been a bit of an adjustment [smiles]. I might have to find a new nickname. It’s fun that we’re the same, but a little different.

OLIVE: Do you have a backup nickname?

REINHARDT: Yeah, there’s a couple. Cowboy is probably the main one.

OLIVE: What’s the origin of that?

REINHARDT: I live on a ranch back home.

OLIVE: What’s life like on the ranch?

REINHARDT: We have horses. My parents train cutting horses for a living. I’ve grown up there since I was born, so I spent a lot of time on the ranch helping out.

OLIVE: Not long after you joined the Panthers, you got to play a game in your hometown of Calgary. What was that experience like?

REINHARDT: It was a quick turnaround from Edmonton on a back-to-back, but I got to see a lot of family after the game. It was great. It’s always fun playing there.

OLIVE: As a kid from Alberta, how special was it to score a highlight-reel goal against the Oilers at Rogers Place?

REINHARDT: That was pretty cool. A lot of my buddies are either flames or Oilers fans. Some of my distant buddies didn’t even know I was with Florida, so they were like ‘What! What was that?’ Yeah, it was cool.