Q&A: Get to know Cole Reinhardt

New Cats forward talks nicknames, new teammates and more!

Reinhardt-16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

Cole Reinhardt is settling into life in South Florida.

Picked up off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on March 6, the 26-year-old forward has appeared in nine games with the Panthers, posting one goal and 30 hits.

Since his debut with Florida, he also paces the team with 15.49 hits per 60 minutes.

“Instead of adding things to a players game, what we try to do first when a player comes in is figure out what they’re good at,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Reinhardt’s early impression. “We want to see how many times they can employ that in every situation.”

Recently, I sat down with Reinhardt to talk about his new teammates, nicknames and more.

OLIVE: You’ve already been a Panther for a few weeks. How's the transition been?

REINHARDT: It’s crazy its’s been a few weeks already. I think these road trips that we’ve had have helped to bond with the guys and get to know the guys a little bit better. Now, I’m just kind of into a routine and finding my way.

OLIVE: With Sam Reinhart already here, how has it been getting used to being another “Reino” in the locker room?  

REINHARDT: It’s been a bit of an adjustment [smiles]. I might have to find a new nickname. It’s fun that we’re the same, but a little different.

OLIVE: Do you have a backup nickname?

REINHARDT: Yeah, there’s a couple. Cowboy is probably the main one.

OLIVE: What’s the origin of that?

REINHARDT: I live on a ranch back home.

OLIVE: What’s life like on the ranch?

REINHARDT: We have horses. My parents train cutting horses for a living. I’ve grown up there since I was born, so I spent a lot of time on the ranch helping out.

OLIVE: Not long after you joined the Panthers, you got to play a game in your hometown of Calgary. What was that experience like?

REINHARDT: It was a quick turnaround from Edmonton on a back-to-back, but I got to see a lot of family after the game. It was great. It’s always fun playing there.

OLIVE: As a kid from Alberta, how special was it to score a highlight-reel goal against the Oilers at Rogers Place?

REINHARDT: That was pretty cool. A lot of my buddies are either flames or Oilers fans. Some of my distant buddies didn’t even know I was with Florida, so they were like ‘What! What was that?’ Yeah, it was cool.

Reinhardt makes it 1-0 against the Oilers in the first period.

OLIVE: As one of the new guys, what are some of your goals for the rest of the season?

REINHARDT: That’s a good question. I think I’m just trying to establish who I am as a player to the coaching staff and the management, showing them what I can bring to help the team win and better the team.

OLIVE: After recently crossing the 70-game mark in your NHL career, what have you learned about your game so far?

REINHARDT: I think you’ve just got to adapt a little bit in different situations. From junior, to the American League, to the NHL, it’s just finding a way my to be the most effective I can be.

OLIVE: With that, how nice has it been to get to play more than 50 games this season and really get a feel for what it’s like to be a regular in the NHL?

REINHARDT: It’s everyone dream to do that in a season. It’s pretty cool. Now there’s always a sense of wanting more and trying to build off what you’ve built already.

OLIVE: Time for some quick hitters! What’s your favorite food?

REINHARDT: I like pizza lot.

OLIVE: What’s the ideal pizza?

REINHARDT: A thin crust deluxe.

OLIVE: What’s your favorite movie?

REINHARDT: I’ll go with Step Brothers. No, wait, Grown Ups. That’s a classic.

OLIVE: What’s your favorite TV show?

REINHARDT: The prequels to Yellowstone. They're 1883 and 1923.

OLIVE: Other than hockey, what’s something else you’re really good at?

REINHARDT: Hmm. I’m a pretty good carpenter. Just natural skills I’ve picked up on the ranch. Actually, I’m also really good at driving a skid steer. It’s like a Bobcat.

OLIVE: If you weren’t a hockey player, what would you be?

REINHARDT: If I had to pick another sport, probably golf.

OLIVE: I know you’ve been on the road a lot since you joined the Panthers, but do you have a favorite spot to grab a bite to eat in South Florida yet?

REINHARDT: Takato is a good one. I’ve been there in the past, too. Good spot. It’s a chain, but I also love CAVA.

OLIVE: Which teammates do you spend the most time with away from the rink?

REINHARDT: Probably (Donovan) Sebrango. Just the younger crew, guys like (Cole) Schwindt, Samo (Mackie Samoskevich) and Dodge (Sebrango).

OLIVE: You and Sebrango played a bit in the AHL together, right?

REINHARDT: Yep, three years.

OLIVE: What’s your favorite hockey memory to date?

REINHARDT: Probably just all the firsts – first game, first point, first goal.

OLIVE: Where do those pucks live these days?

REINHARDT: They’re at home. I think they’re in a drawer. I need to frame them.

OLIVE: What’s the best advice you’ve received in your career?

REINHARDT: That’s a good question. I’m a guy that's just tried to pick everyone’s brain. Whoever it is, from goalies to D-men to forwards, anyone that’s been in the league a long time. I try to learn as much as I can.

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