What’s Brewing: Hockey Holidays in Sunrise

The Florida Panthers still have a few more games before the break.

After opening their week with a 6-5 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, they’ll now close out their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

Returning to South Florida, they’ll then host the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

From there, they’ll make a quick trip to Tampa to face the Lightning on Sunday.

Tied for first place in the Atlantic Division at 19-11-2, the Panthers currently boast a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games and are feeling confident after their impressive win in Edmonton.

“I’m really happy with that one,” head coach Paul Maurice said after the back-and-forth road win over the Oilers. “I’m really proud that we were able to stay with it, dig in.”

From some hockey-themed fun to special ticket packages, there’s no shortage of interesting things happening on and off the ice around the Territory the rest of this week.

To see what’s going on, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 18: at Minnesota Wild – 9:30 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : TNT, MAX

TNT, MAX Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants

Friday, Dec. 20: vs. St. Louis Blues – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Sunday, Dec. 22: at Tampa Bay Lightning – 5 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Cats on Tap: Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants

HOCKEY HOLIDAYS

The Panthers will celebrate the holidays on Friday.

As part of “Hockey Holidays,” all fans in attendance for the team’s matchup with the Blues will receive Christmas crackers upon egress.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance will also receive a Panthers-branded Santa hat, courtesy of Amerant Bank.

Santa Claus will be available for photos pre-game and during the first intermission outside of Section 117 on Plaza Level.

On Sunday, fans can watch the Panthers battle the cross-state rival Lightning during a “Skate and Watch Party” at Baptist Health IcePlex beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

HOLIDAY HAT TRICK

This holiday season, give the gift of Panthers hockey.

With the new “Holiday Hat Trick” package, fans can score tickets to a three-game block curated by either Viktor E. Ratt or Stanley C. Panther for the low cost of just $75.

Viktor’s package includes:

2 vs. Carolina

27 vs. Edmonton

March 28 vs. Utah

Stanley’s package includes:

3 vs. Pittsburgh

March 6 vs. Columbus

April 10 vs. Detroit

To purchase, click HERE.

Act now while supplies last.

CATS CUP

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

The event will take place March 15 and 16, 2025 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

For more information or to register your team, click HERE.

HONDA MATCH GAME

How quickly can you match these cards?

Go for the high score in the new Honda Match Game.

To play, click HERE.

CLASH IN NASHVILLE

Want to see the Panthers on the road?

You’re in luck!

Fans can enter now for a chance to win two tickets to the Panthers' upcoming away game against the Predators on Feb. 25 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Presented by Yuengling, the “Clash in Nashville” sweepstakes winner will also receive two round-trip airfare tickets to Nashville and one two-night stay in a Nashville-area hotel.

To enter, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

The Lomberghini has added some bling.

With the Panthers in Calgary last week, Ryan Lomberg received his Stanley Cup championship ring during a special dinner with many of his former teammates.

Check it out in the clip below.