‘Overwhelming, for sure’: Lomberg receives Stanley Cup ring 

Lomberg appeared in 8 playoff games during run to 2024 Stanley Cup

Lomberg-Ring-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

CALGARY – For once, Ryan Lomberg didn’t have the words.

With the Florida Panthers in town to face the Calgary Flames, the “Lomberghini” received his long-awaited Stanley Cup ring during a special dinner with his former teammates on Friday.

“Overwhelming, for sure,” Lomberg said. “It’s kind of more than I anticipated. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve seen pictures of it. I’ve seen the boys holding it and taking pictures with it. To be able to hold it and do it myself and put my own on was incredibly special.”

One of the first free agents that President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito signed after taking over the Panthers in 2020, Lomberg certainly made his mark in South Florida.

Suiting up in 285 games over four seasons, he notched 28 goals and 25 assists.

“It’s tough to sum up,” Lomberg said. “When I look back, I’m just incredibly thankful for the people, for Billy for giving me the opportunity and then all the people in the organization that became a second family to myself and my family. I’m incredibly lucky and blessed.”

If you ask his former teammates, Lomberg’s biggest contributions weren’t on the stat sheet.

Known for his elite smack talk and smashing hits, he always made an impact.

“He’s incredible,” former teammate Matthew Tkachuk said. “His energy is amazing. The best part about him is the stuff that nobody gets to see except the other guys in the room. He was a very crucial part for us winning last year. His energy off the ice, the way he played on the ice as hard as he could every single shift, we were very lucky to have him.”

Former Panther Ryan Lomberg receives his Stanley Cup ring in Calgary.

Lomberg also appeared in 32 playoff games for the Panthers.

In Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers in last year’s Stanley Cup Final, the 30-year-old spark plug registered two hits and one shot on goal during Florida’s unforgettable 2-1 win.

At dinner, there was plenty of reminiscing about that game and more.

“I just didn’t want go back [home],” Lomberg laughed. “You want to reminisce and chat about the good old times. You want to get in the loop of who they’re chirping now and stuff like that. It was great catching up with them. It was just as amazing as I thought it’d be.”

When asked about the dinner, former teammate Sam Bennett said it was just like old times.

“He’s great,” Bennett grinned. “His energy that he brings is like no other teammate I’ve ever played with. His positivity on the bench and in the locker room is really needed on teams. People have already told me on Calgary that he’s been great being so vocal. It’s nice to have that positive voice, especially when things aren’t going well. It’s obviously easier when things are going well. He was the best I’ve ever played with at getting a locker room going.”

For his contributions with the Panthers, Lomberg earned a two-year contract with Calgary.

“He enjoys the game, loves life and loves his teammates,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “That comes out. A great energy. I’m really happy that he was able to get his ring and that it was the players around him that got to present it to him. Good for him. Well earned.”

Set to face his former teammates for the first time when the Panthers drop the puck against the Flames on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET, Lomberg already has a few chirps ready for the boys.

“I’m looking forward to it for sure,” Lomberg laughed. “I’ll probably let a few fly.”

