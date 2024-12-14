‘Overwhelming, for sure’: Lomberg receives Stanley Cup ring 

CALGARY – For once, Ryan Lomberg didn’t have the words.

With the Florida Panthers in town to face the Calgary Flames, the “Lomberghini” received his long-awaited Stanley Cup ring during a special dinner with his former teammates on Friday.

“Overwhelming, for sure,” Lomberg said. “It’s kind of more than I anticipated. It’s been a long time coming. I’ve seen pictures of it. I’ve seen the boys holding it and taking pictures with it. To be able to hold it and do it myself and put my own on was incredibly special.”

One of the first free agents that President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito signed after taking over the Panthers in 2020, Lomberg certainly made his mark in South Florida.

Suiting up in 285 games over four seasons, he notched 28 goals and 25 assists.

“It’s tough to sum up,” Lomberg said. “When I look back, I’m just incredibly thankful for the people, for Billy for giving me the opportunity and then all the people in the organization that became a second family to myself and my family. I’m incredibly lucky and blessed.”

If you ask his former teammates, Lomberg’s biggest contributions weren’t on the stat sheet.

Known for his elite smack talk and smashing hits, he always made an impact.

“He’s incredible,” former teammate Matthew Tkachuk said. “His energy is amazing. The best part about him is the stuff that nobody gets to see except the other guys in the room. He was a very crucial part for us winning last year. His energy off the ice, the way he played on the ice as hard as he could every single shift, we were very lucky to have him.”