Panthers Prospect Report: December 13, 2024

The Florida Panthers Prospect Report is back as the hockey season hits the quarter-way point.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Evan Nause

It was a milestone week for the 2021 second-round pick (56th overall).

In a 7-1 win over the Atlanta Gladiators on Dec. 6, Nause netted his first professional goal.

Recording five points (all assists) in 28 games during the 2023-24 season, the 21-year-old defenseman already has nine points (goal, eight assists) in 17 games for the Savannah Ghost Pirates.