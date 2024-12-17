RECAP: Panthers 6, Oilers 5

EDMONTON – The goals have officially cleared customs and arrived in Canada.

After being shut out in back-to-back games at Vancouver and Calgary, the Florida Panthers filled up the back of the net in an absolute roller coaster of a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday.

“That was a weird one tonight, but I’m fine with it,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We had some things we wanted to try and accomplish, and I think we did that.”

Improving to 19-11-2, the Panthers now sit at 2-2-0 on their five-game road trip.

An emotional win, tonight’s battle also marked the first meeting between the Panthers and Oilers since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June.

“They’re a good team,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “You could see tonight how both teams made it far [in the playoffs]. They’ve got so much speed, so much high-end talent. They’re going to put some pucks in the net. I thought, for the most part, we defended well, and we did what we needed to do to win.”

With the Oilers on the power play, Jesper Boqvist poked the puck free at the blue line, flew down the ice on a breakaway and beat Stuart Skinner to put the Panthers up 1-0 at 2:42 of the first period.