POSTCARD: Schmidt checks in from Vancouver

Panthers defenseman writes about new team, travel and more!

Schmidt-Postcard-16x9
By Nate Schmidt / Florida Panthers

Hey Panthers fans,

It’s great to spend some time on the road with the guys.

I would say most of your relationships in this game are forged off the ice.

The more time you spend together, the more you find out about each other than just hockey. That’s how guys end up going to battle together at the end of the year. They care about the guy next to them. They know what makes them go. It’s not just, ‘Hey, this guy is a great hockey player.’ You know the guy next to you as a person and you want to win for him.

That’s the type of room you need to have. If you don’t have it, when it gets really tough in the year and it's really hard, you don’t see that same type of pull without those relationships.

I remember when I first got here, I said that I wanted to just jump on the bus and not screw anything up. Now, after being here for almost 30 games, you start to understand what that bus looks like, where your seat is on it and how you need to play every day to have success.

With this group, it’s a lot of fun to be around everyone and know that the recipe works. That’s honestly probably been the thing that I’ve enjoyed the most. This team is confident in its process and confident in the way we conduct ourselves and treat ourselves away from the rink. They know the recipe works, so it’s easy to fall in line. For me, it’s all completely new. There’s a lot of things I’m doing for the first time in my career, but it works. I’m all in and having fun.

Off the ice, there’s been a lot of Monopoly Deal played on this trip.

I taught the game to a couple of guys on the plane on our way to Seattle, and it’s just been fantastic. It’s myself, Roddy, Anton and Luosty. It got fired up a little bit on the plane, and then it carried over right into Seattle and Vancouver.

I actually got my first win last night, which was huge. It took me nine games. After teaching the guys the game, it was my first time winning. I think I made a mistake. I learned you can’t show everybody your tricks before the game even starts. I taught them everything I knew, and then all of the sudden they’re using my own tactics against me. Still, I’m a proud professor of the game.

I know I haven’t been a Panther long, but the support from the fans has been great.

schmidt fan club

A few games ago, it was crazy to see the “Nate Schmidt Fan Club” sign on the glass.

I did a Cameo for the group before the game, and I couldn’t believe it when I saw them. It was just super fun. My wife and son were on the glass, and they thought it was hilarious.

That’s what it’s all about.

I think hockey is a great it and it helps people connect. I think that’s why I’m a fan of certain teams in certain sports. It’s the people and the athletes and who you get to meet. That’s the fun part of it. This game is an amazing game, but the people and the players you get to meet along the way are what make it so beautiful. When you see that on the glass, that’s fun.

Moments like that just make you smile.

We’ve still got a way to go before we get to the end of this road trip, but I’m excited to wrap things up in my home state of Minnesota. Even though I’ve been around a bit, it’s always fun going back home and playing in front of the friends and family and sharing that moment.

Hopefully we can share a W with them.

See you back in South Florida,

Nate Schmidt

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com's Jameson Olive

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers try to add to point streak as Miller returns for Canucks

Florida Panthers Announce ‘Hockey Holidays’ Games, Offers and Events Throughout December

RECAP: Panthers 2, Kraken 1 (SO)

PREVIEW: Panthers look to start road trip off right in Seattle

What’s Brewing: Staying up late; Holiday ticket package

NOTEBOOK: Visiting old friends; Boqvist bringing fire to his game

'His hands are on fire': Tkachuk named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

Territory Talk: Panthers head west; Tkachuk on a tear

‘We all love playing for him’: Maurice becomes winningest head coach in Panthers history

RECAP: Panthers 3, Sharks 1

PREVIEW: Panthers look to stay hot on power play vs. Sharks

RECAP: Panthers 7, Flyers 5

Panthers lead NHL with 8 Players at 4 Nations Face-Off

PREVIEW: Panthers try to end Flyers' winning streak

‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Reinhart speaks on Team Canada selection

PROSPECTS: McAllister talks season success, Blink-182 & more!

RECAP: Penguins 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers and Penguins collide, each on three-game win streaks