What’s Brewing: Bobrovsky chasing 400; Back to the Big Apple

The Florida Panthers are starting to get healthy heading into this week.

In addition to Matthew Tkachuk (illness) likely returning to the lineup on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild, Aleksander Barkov (lower body) should also be back in the near future.

Following Monday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex, head coach Paul Maurice once again stated that the hope is the Panthers superstar captain will return prior to the team’s two games against the Dallas Stars in Finland for the 2024 Global Series on Nov. 1-2.

Prior to hopping their overseas flight, the Panthers will visit the New York Rangers on Thursday, the New York Islanders on Saturday and then the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 28.

But even while undermanned, they've been playing "Panthers Hockey."

Entering this week sitting atop the Atlantic Division at 4-2-1, they went an impressive 3-1-1 last week.

“We like the way we’ve trended,” Maurice said.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 22: Minnesota Wild – 6:30 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM 219 / App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM 219 / App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

Thursday, Oct. 24: at New York Rangers - 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap:Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants

Saturday, Oct. 26: at New York Islanders – 7:30 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 5 WPOW-FM HD2 (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

5 WPOW-FM HD2 (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Cats on Tap:Click to View Participating Bars & Restaurants

BOBROVSKY’S NEXT MILESTONE

Sergei Bobrovsky enters this week in line for a major milestone.

Off to a 3-1-1 start this season, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner is just one win away from becoming the 14th goaltender in NHL history to record 400 career wins.

Of his 399 current wins, 144 have come with the Panthers.

“The wall is always in good form,” teammate Anton Lundell said.

To see “the wall” possibly make history, make sure to tune in this week!

KIDS CLUB IS BACK

The Panthers have launched their fourth season of Panthers Kids Club

Kids Club is presented by Amazon and supported by Amerant Bank, Duffy’s Sports Grill, Jiffy Lube and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

All Panthers fans ages 14 & under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club with two membership levels varying from free to $50.

Membership Options include:

All-Star ($50)

Slingshot Game

Kids Club Puck

Velcro Wallet

Pop-It Toy

Kids Cub Credential & Lanyard

Two Tickets for select Panthers game

10% Food & Beverage Discount at Amerant Bank Arena

Invite to Kids Club Events

Rookie (free and available to all)

Monthly newsletter with special offers

Exclusive offers from sponsors

Monthly Raffle for signed Items

Virtual Birthday Card

For more information or to register for a Kids Club membership, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/KidsClub.

PUCKS AND PINTS

Suds and slap shots? What could be better!

Tickets are now available for the annual “Pucks & Pints” Beerfest.

Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery, the event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30 prior to the Panthers’ matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes at 4 p.m. ET.

In addition to receiving an upper endzone ticket to the game, Beerfest attendees can enjoy unlimited beer sampling, music, brewery bites and more from 12:30-2:30 p.m.

All attendees must be 21+ to enter.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Florida Panthers Foundation.

For tickets, click HERE.

STACHE DASH RETURNS

It’s time to run with the rat once again.

The Florida Panthers Foundation will host its 5th annual 'Florida Panthers Stache Dash 5K' presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 16.

This run is designed to raise awareness for men's cancer research and prevention.

All participants will receive a finisher medal, bib, swag item and one upper-level ticket to a Panthers game during the 2024-25 season (blackout dates and restrictions apply.)

For more information or to register, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

There’s nothing like an overtime winner on home ice!

Check out the clip below to re-live Gustav Forsling’s decisive strike against Vegas.