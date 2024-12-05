‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Reinhart speaks on Team Canada selection

O Canada.

Stepping back onto the international stage for the first time since 2019, Sam Reinhart will be lending his goal-scoring skills to his home country during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Named to Canada’s roster on Wednesday alongside Florida Panthers teammate Sam Bennett, Reinhart ranks second in the NHL with 75 goals since the start of last season, not counting his game-winning strike in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in June.

No stranger to international competition, Reinhart has previously suited up for Canada at the U18 World Junior Championships, U20 World Junior Championships-20 and World Championships.

Earning plenty of hardware, the 29-year-old forward won three gold medals (WJC-18, WJC-20, WC), a silver medal (WC) and a bronze medal (WJC-18) during those various international tournaments.

After the team’s practice in Philadelphia, I spoke with Reinhart about his latest selection.

DARRAGH: What does it mean to you to represent Canada on the international stage?

REINHART: Growing up in Canada, it's where you start to love the game. It's infectious. Everyone is a fan. I think that's kind of the earliest memories I have of watching hockey, the Olympics especially. This is a step in the right direction. It's obviously a huge honor and I’m pretty excited to be able to put the jersey on again.