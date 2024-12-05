‘It’s an incredible feeling’: Reinhart speaks on Team Canada selection

reino-canada-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

O Canada.

Stepping back onto the international stage for the first time since 2019, Sam Reinhart will be lending his goal-scoring skills to his home country during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Named to Canada’s roster on Wednesday alongside Florida Panthers teammate Sam Bennett, Reinhart ranks second in the NHL with 75 goals since the start of last season, not counting his game-winning strike in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers in June.

No stranger to international competition, Reinhart has previously suited up for Canada at the U18 World Junior Championships, U20 World Junior Championships-20 and World Championships.

Earning plenty of hardware, the 29-year-old forward won three gold medals (WJC-18, WJC-20, WC), a silver medal (WC) and a bronze medal (WJC-18) during those various international tournaments.

After the team’s practice in Philadelphia, I spoke with Reinhart about his latest selection.

DARRAGH: What does it mean to you to represent Canada on the international stage?

REINHART: Growing up in Canada, it's where you start to love the game. It's infectious. Everyone is a fan. I think that's kind of the earliest memories I have of watching hockey, the Olympics especially. This is a step in the right direction. It's obviously a huge honor and I’m pretty excited to be able to put the jersey on again.

Sam Reinhart retakes the lead to make it 2-1 against Carolina in the first period.

DARRAGH: There are so many good Canadian players, how does it feel to be selected amongst the best?

REINHART: It's awesome. It's an incredible feeling. You start to think about the teams that you watched growing up and that represented the country and the level of players and the talent that they've had. It’s a pretty cool feeling to have.

DARRAGH: At what age did playing for team Canada become a dream?

REINHART: I think once you become a teenager, you know, at 13 you could start to see the international game a little bit more. You start to represent the province a little bit and then obviously the country at various tournaments and age levels. This is obviously a big one and it's pretty cool to be a part of.

DARRAGH: Is there a Team Canada moment that stands out to you that either you watched or were playing in?

REINHART: I think that 2010 was my last year in Vancouver, last full year before moving for junior. To be able to be around the city while the Olympics were going on and go to a couple Canadian games. The gold medal ones are something you're going to remember as a Canadian kid. I remember being at home with a couple of families over and jumping around the living room when Sid (Sidney Crosby) was able to bury that one. It's moments like those that make you dream to play for the team one day.

Sam Reinhart extends the lead to 3-0 with his league-leading fourth shorthanded goal.

DARRAGH: It’s been about a decade since an international best-on-best tournament like this took place. How excited are you that it’s back?

REINHART: It's great. It's coming back to the game. This is obviously step in the right direction. Next year [with the Olympics] it gets even bigger, so we're just excited for the opportunity and hopefully can take advantage of it.

DARRAGH: How’s it going to feel to play against some of your Panther teammates?

REINHART: Doesn’t matter who we’re playing, there's going to be some Panthers on the other side. It’s nothing new for most of us throughout our career. We’ve all done it. It’s in the business of hockey, but probably a little bit different when you're flying there together and probably flying back together. We're all competitive at the end of the day and all want to win, that's what makes it a good team to play for and I’m excited about those rivalries.

DARRAGH: One of those teammates, Matthew Tkachuk, can get into the heads of opponents. How will being his teammate the last few years help you counter that?

REINHART: Definitely been on both sides of it. He's the guy you want on your team, but those are the kind of battles that excite you and get you looking forward to it.

For more information on the 4 Nations Face-Off, click HERE.

