RECAP: Panthers 7, Flyers 5

PHILADELPHIA – That’s what you call two points the hard way.

After letting an early lead slip away, the Florida Panthers came from behind in the third period to end their road trip with a 7-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

Winners in four of their last five games, the Panthers now sit at 16-9-2.

“That was a wild one,” said Carter Verhaeghe after the game.

Dominant once again, Matthew Tkachuk led the Panthers with his second straight four-point game.

Per NHL PR, he is the first player in franchise history with multiple back-to-back four-point outings.

“He’s on a heater,” said Evan Rodrigues of Tkachuk. “He’s heavier on the forecheck. He’s getting into scrums. That’s his game.”

Starting out quick, Rodrigues won the puck battle over Tyson Foerster before deking out Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov to put the Panthers up 1-0 at 2:36 of the first period.