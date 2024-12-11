RECAP: Panthers 2, Kraken 1 (SO)

SEATTLE – It was a late night for the fans back in South Florida.

Thankfully, everyone that stayed up is heading to bed smiling.

Led by a strong defensive effort, the Florida Panthers kicked off their five-game road trip with a 2-1 shootout win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Improving to 18-9-2, the Panthers also extended their point streak to seven games.

“We’re going to be out for 12 days, so you don’t want the first three days to be grumpy,” head coach Paul Maurice said of starting the trip off on the right foot. “It’s good to get a win. Everybody feels good. They’ll use their time off in between games on this trip to recover.”

Despite a long travel day from the Atlantic to the Pacific on Monday, the Panthers had plenty of jump in the first period, amassing tons of zone time in the opening 20 minutes.

But even with the Panthers boasting a 13-6 advantage in scoring chances, it was the Kraken that broke the ice in the first period. Set free on a breakaway, Chandler Stepheson fired a wrist shot that clipped off Sergei Bobrovsky’s glove and into the net to make it 1-0 at 15:39.

In the second period, the Panthers were finally rewarded.

After a great defensive play from Nate Schmidt sent the action the other way, Aleksander Barkov teed up a pass from Sam Reinhart and blasted a blistering one-timer past Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord and into the back of the cage to even the score 1-1 at 18:59.