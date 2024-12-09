Territory Talk: Panthers head west; Tkachuk on a tear

The Florida Panthers are clicking once again.

Going 5-0-1 after breaking out of their early-season slump, the Panthers find themselves once again sitting atop the Atlantic Division with a record of 17-9-2 through 28 games.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the team’s recent play, a spectacular stretch for Matthew Tkachuk and the upcoming five-game road trip out west.

Highlights of the episode include:

Panthers have gone from slumping to surging. (3:45)

Paul Maurice hits another milestone. (10:30)

Matthew Tkachuk is on a tear right now. (16:30)

Panthers hit the road for a five-game swing. (20:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: