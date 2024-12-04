PROSPECTS: McAllister talks season success, Blink-182 & more!

DARRAGH: Heading into this season, what was your biggest focus?

MCALLISTER: In the offseason I wanted to work on my foot speed and try to get a little faster and obviously get stronger and stuff like that. I got home pretty early, took a couple weeks off, then kind of got right back into it and started to put on some strength and speed.

DARRAGH: What were your biggest takeaways from your camps with the Panthers?

MCALLISTER: Just every day seeing the guys like (Matthew) Tkachuk and (Aleksander) Barkov, those NHL superstars, it's amazing to see. Everyone's so family there and they make you feel like you're part of the team, even when you're just a young guy. I think that it was great for me to see, just those guys and how they go about their days, and you know what they do. I couldn't ask for a better place to be.

DARRAGH: Was there a guy or two that you tried to learn from the most?

MCALLISTER: I kind of took a lot of things from a couple of guys. One of the guys that probably talked to me the most was Anton Lundell. We're similar in age, he's super nice and he's just kind of telling me how it is and how to how to be a pro. It was good.

DARRAGH: What’s been working for you so far this year?

MCALLISTER: I think I came into this season with a lot more confidence than I did last year. Me and the coaches here in Charlotte have been working on a lot of stuff and that part of my game, and just trying to take it to the next level. It's been great.

DARRAGH: You’ve been in the organization now a year and a half, what stands out the most about the Panthers?

MCALLISTER: It's a world-class organization. Right after I signed, they go to the Stanley Cup final and obviously last year they win it. I know the standard that that they hold there and it's just a great place to be for me.

DARRAGH: Favorite memory so far with the Panthers?

MCALLISTER: My first (development) camp with the Panthers Brian McCabe took us all to a Blink-182 concert and that was actually my first concert that that I've been to. On the ice, I came into dev camp, I was 21 years old and hopping on the ice with Matthew Tkachuk, Barkov, (Gustav) Forsling and (Sergei) Bobrovksy. Just to name some man, it was pretty special.