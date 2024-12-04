PROSPECTS: McAllister talks season success, Blink-182 & more!

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

Confidence and experience can go a long way.

Up in Charlotte, we’re seeing this firsthand with Florida Panthers prospect Ryan McAllister.

Coming off a 19-point season in 37 games in his first full professional campaign, the 22-year-old forward has already registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) through 16 games this year.

Just before Thanksgiving, McAllister talked with FloridaPanthers.com about his development and much more.

DARRAGH: Last year was your first pro season. What was the biggest thing that you learned?

MCALLISTER: I think it's just different coming from college. You get here and everyone knows how to be a pro. I think you learn a lot of stuff in your first year and I just kind of took a lot of that into this year.

DARRAGH: Heading into this season, what was your biggest focus?

MCALLISTER: In the offseason I wanted to work on my foot speed and try to get a little faster and obviously get stronger and stuff like that. I got home pretty early, took a couple weeks off, then kind of got right back into it and started to put on some strength and speed.

DARRAGH: What were your biggest takeaways from your camps with the Panthers?

MCALLISTER: Just every day seeing the guys like (Matthew) Tkachuk and (Aleksander) Barkov, those NHL superstars, it's amazing to see. Everyone's so family there and they make you feel like you're part of the team, even when you're just a young guy. I think that it was great for me to see, just those guys and how they go about their days, and you know what they do. I couldn't ask for a better place to be.

DARRAGH: Was there a guy or two that you tried to learn from the most?

MCALLISTER: I kind of took a lot of things from a couple of guys. One of the guys that probably talked to me the most was Anton Lundell. We're similar in age, he's super nice and he's just kind of telling me how it is and how to how to be a pro. It was good.

DARRAGH: What’s been working for you so far this year?

MCALLISTER: I think I came into this season with a lot more confidence than I did last year. Me and the coaches here in Charlotte have been working on a lot of stuff and that part of my game, and just trying to take it to the next level. It's been great.

DARRAGH: You’ve been in the organization now a year and a half, what stands out the most about the Panthers?

MCALLISTER: It's a world-class organization. Right after I signed, they go to the Stanley Cup final and obviously last year they win it. I know the standard that that they hold there and it's just a great place to be for me.

DARRAGH: Favorite memory so far with the Panthers?

MCALLISTER: My first (development) camp with the Panthers Brian McCabe took us all to a Blink-182 concert and that was actually my first concert that that I've been to. On the ice, I came into dev camp, I was 21 years old and hopping on the ice with Matthew Tkachuk, Barkov, (Gustav) Forsling and (Sergei) Bobrovksy. Just to name some man, it was pretty special.

DARRAGH: If you are the DJ before the game, what’s the first song you’re playing?

MCALLISTER: I'm from Toronto area, so I definitely have to go with a Drake song. I don't have a specific one, but it would definitely be some Drake.

DARRAGH: Go-to snack on the road?

MCALLISTER: I'm not much of a snacker, but you know there's a dinner group of us here in Charlotte. I like to go out for dinner with the guys on the road. It's a good time.

DARRAGH: Any pre-game rituals or superstitions?

MCALLISTER: Not too much. I kind of do everything the same every game day. I do the same stretches and go through my routine. The only real superstition I have is when I'm getting dressed, I always put the left side of my equipment on everything before the right.

DARRAGH: Favorite thing in your hockey bag?

MCALLISTER: That's a tough one. We'll go with the skates. I have been using Bauer skates my whole life, so I pretty much never switch.

DARRAGH: Favorite thing to do in the summer or when you have free time?

MCALLISTER: I'd say golf or play pickleball with my friends.

DARRAGH: Favorite Thanksgiving food?

MCALLISTER: It might be a hot take, but I'm not the biggest fan of Thanksgiving dinner.

To keep up with McAllister, follow the Panthers Prospect Report throughout the season.

