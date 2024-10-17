‘He’s just elevated his intensity’: Lundell picking up where he left off in playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE – Anton Lundell continues to find new levels to his game.

After a standout performance in last year's playoffs to help the Florida Panthers win their first ever Stanley Cup, the young Finnish forward hasn’t skipped a beat in the early goings of this season.

In fact, his game might be even better.

In 24 playoff games, Lundell posted 17 points (three goals, 14 assists), 44 hits and won 52.3% of his faceoffs.

Only Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe registered more points, and only Tkachuk dished out more assists during the run to the Cup.

“You guys have had a front-row seat since the start of the playoffs last year,” Sam Reinhart said of his current linemate. “He’s just elevated his intensity, his compete level. He’s coming out with the puck almost every time. It’s easy to forget with the big situations he’s been put in his career that he’s still so young. To see him kind of learn and adapt that quick is pretty incredible.”

Carrying over from the playoffs, Lundell has been a point-per-game player through five games this season, with five points (three goals, two assists) and 16 shots on goal.