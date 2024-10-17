‘He’s just elevated his intensity’: Lundell picking up where he left off in playoffs

lundy-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Anton Lundell continues to find new levels to his game.

After a standout performance in last year's playoffs to help the Florida Panthers win their first ever Stanley Cup, the young Finnish forward hasn’t skipped a beat in the early goings of this season.

In fact, his game might be even better.

In 24 playoff games, Lundell posted 17 points (three goals, 14 assists), 44 hits and won 52.3% of his faceoffs.

Only Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe registered more points, and only Tkachuk dished out more assists during the run to the Cup.

“You guys have had a front-row seat since the start of the playoffs last year,” Sam Reinhart said of his current linemate. “He’s just elevated his intensity, his compete level. He’s coming out with the puck almost every time. It’s easy to forget with the big situations he’s been put in his career that he’s still so young. To see him kind of learn and adapt that quick is pretty incredible.”

Carrying over from the playoffs, Lundell has been a point-per-game player through five games this season, with five points (three goals, two assists) and 16 shots on goal.

Anton Lundell's second goal of the game makes it 4-2 over Boston in the second period.

Stepping up with Barkov (lower-body) and Tkachuk (illness) out, Lundell’s two-goal night helped lead Florida to a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Oct. 14.

Averaging 18:21 of ice time, Lundell’s two-way ability has shown with 53.4% success rate in the circle and five hits.

Even though he’s still only 23 years old, Lundell’s experience and play has earned him the respect of the team’s veterans.

“He's a respected pro here now,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “I just think of the middle of the year two years ago, going into Edmonton and talking about his physical compete level in the game and where we were trying to get to. He's just made huge, huge strides. He's just a full-on NHL player now.”

Able to play in all facets, the Panthers have controlled 59.2% of shot attempts when Lundell has been on this ice this season, which is the best mark on the team among skaters with at least three games played.

Signing a six-year deal this summer, Panthers fans can get used to this for a long time.

For Lundell, he’s not taking anything for granted and is ready for any challenge that comes his way.

“Every game is a new challenge, every period is a new challenge,” he said “You have to earn everything you get out there, so we don't take anything for granted. Every game starts from zero.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers return home to host Canucks, look for 3rd straight win

‘He does it all’: Reinhart off to hot start for second straight season

RECAP: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 3

PREVIEW: Panthers visit Columbus as Blue Jackets honor Gaudreau 

What’s Brewing: Closing out the trip; 2023 SCF rematch in Sunrise 

RECAP: Panthers 4, Bruins 3

Tkachuk to miss about a week, expected back on Oct. 22

PREVIEW: Panthers look to continue success against Bruins

POSTCARD: Giles checks in after NHL debut

RECAP: Sabres 5, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Panthers adjust lineup heading into battle with Buffalo

Barkov to miss 2-3 weeks: ‘He’s a strong healer’

PROSPECTS: Vilmanis confident for first pro year after strong camp

Hispanic Excellence: Business Leaders

Florida Panthers Celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month Throughout October

RECAP: Senators 3, Panthers 1

‘Really special’: Cousins receives Stanley Cup ring in Ottawa

PREVIEW: Panthers kick off road trip as Senators celebrate Home Opener