What’s Brewing: Staying up late; Holiday ticket package

We’ve got some late nights on the docket this week.

Sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division at 17-9-2, the Florida Panthers will head across North America to kick off a five-game road trip against foes from the Western Conference.

On a six-game point streak, the Panthers will start off the week against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday before visiting Vancouver on Thursday and Calgary on Saturday.

Puck drop for all three games is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

“It's a tough one,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said of the difficult trip. “It's going be a lot of fun being around the guys and going on the road is always a lot of fun, but it definitely takes a toll on you. Our recovery team here is so good, they take good care of us and make sure that we're well rested and give us all the stuff to get prepared for the next game.”

Packing an incredibly hot stick for the trip, Matthew Tkachuk enters the week on quite the scoring tear, producing 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) during his six-game point streak.

On Monday, he was named the First Star of the Week in the NHL.

“Sometimes the puck finds you, sometimes it doesn’t,” Tkachuk said. “You’ve just got to keep working and prepare the exact same way, which I’m doing. … At the end of the day it doesn’t matter if you’re producing or not, you’ve just got to be as dialed in with your preparation as you can and help the team in whatever way they ask.”

Good away from home this season, the Panthers have gone 8-4-1 on the road.

To see what else is happening around the Territory, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Dec. 10: at Seattle Kraken – 10 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, Dec. 12: at Vancouver Canucks – 10 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Saturday, Dec. 14: at Calgary Flames – 10 p.m. ET

