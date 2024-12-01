RECAP: Panthers 6, Hurricanes 0

SUNRISE, Fla. – Talk about an impressive 48 hours.

After earning a 6-3 win at Carolina on Friday, the Florida Panthers kept on rolling with a dominant 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in a rematch at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Stretching their winning streak to three games, the Panthers now sit at 15-9-1.

“We found a way to finally break it open,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “Obviously, really proud of our team. We’re finding our identity again.”

In the first period, neither team touched the twine.

Stepping up big between the pipes for the Panthers, Spencer Knight made a pair of key saves in the opening 20 minutes to keep the game scoreless. First, it was a stoning Jack Drury on a shot from the doorstep. Later, it was robbing NHL points leader Martin Necas on a breakaway.

Earning his first shutout of the season, Knight finished the game with 20 saves.

“I honestly think that it took us a bit to get to our game, but something that we do really well is just try to get to that game,” Knight said. “We’re not trying to win the game in the first [period]. We try to win a series over seven games. We just stick to our system, structure.”

In the second period, the Panthers appeared to break the ice when Anton Lundell beat Spencer Martin on a shot from beyond the right circle. But after a challenge by Carolina, the goal came off the board when officials determined Florida had entered the zone offside.

Opening the scoring – for real this time – Ekblad, who’s been playing like a man possessed recently, put the Panthers on top when he took advantage of a disoriented Martin and fired a shot into the twine from near the half-wall to make it 1-0 at 6:42.