'His hands are on fire': Tkachuk named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

Panthers star forward led NHL in goals (5) and points (11) last week

12.06_Matthew_Tkachuk_SOTW_16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Was there ever any doubt?

After posting 11 points in just three games for the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk was deservedly named First Star of the Week in the NHL on Monday for the week ending Dec. 8.

On a tear, the star forward led the NHL in both goals (5) and points (11) last week.

“Sometimes the puck finds you, sometimes it doesn’t,” Tkachuk said of his current hot stretch. “You’ve just got to keep working and prepare the exact same way, which I’m doing. … At the end of the day it doesn’t matter if you’re producing or not, you’ve just got to be as dialed in with your preparation as you can and help the team in whatever way they ask.”

Helping the Panthers pick up a point in Pittsburgh, Tkachuk began his week with a four-point performance in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Tuesday. Helping to get the game to overtime, Tkachuk tied the game 4-4 in the third period with a power-play goal.

Matthew Tkachuk evens the score in Pittsburgh with his second goal of the game.

Even more effective the next game, Tkachuk led the Panthers with five points (one goal, four assists) in a 7-5 win at Philadelphia. After assisting on Sam Reinhart’s game-winning goal in the third period, Tkachuk sealed the win with an empty-net goal with just 11 seconds left.

Etching his name into Florida’s record books, Tkachuk became the first player in franchise history to record back-to-back games with at least four points on more than one occasion.

“His hands are just on fire right now,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Closing out the week, Tkachuk scored a pair of goals – including a strike just 23 seconds into the first period – to lift the Panthers to a 3-1 win over the Sharks on Saturday in Sunrise.

Off to a stellar start, Tkachuk has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 23 games this season.

"He's on such a heater right now," teammate Carter Verhaeghe said. "He's been working on his game. It's special to see. He's so good with his stick, reading plays and his awareness on the ice. He's such a smart player. Seeing it come together right now is awesome."

