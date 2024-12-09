'His hands are on fire': Tkachuk named NHL’s 1st Star of the Week

Was there ever any doubt?

After posting 11 points in just three games for the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk was deservedly named First Star of the Week in the NHL on Monday for the week ending Dec. 8.

On a tear, the star forward led the NHL in both goals (5) and points (11) last week.

“Sometimes the puck finds you, sometimes it doesn’t,” Tkachuk said of his current hot stretch. “You’ve just got to keep working and prepare the exact same way, which I’m doing. … At the end of the day it doesn’t matter if you’re producing or not, you’ve just got to be as dialed in with your preparation as you can and help the team in whatever way they ask.”

Helping the Panthers pick up a point in Pittsburgh, Tkachuk began his week with a four-point performance in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Penguins on Tuesday. Helping to get the game to overtime, Tkachuk tied the game 4-4 in the third period with a power-play goal.