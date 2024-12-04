RECAP: Penguins 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

PITTSBURGH – Clawing back from a three-goal deficit, the Florida Panthers saw their comeback fall just short in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.

Still rewarded for their efforts with a key point, the Panthers now sit at 15-9-2.

“They felt alright about their game in terms of us getting going in the right direction, and put up a bunch and didn’t give up a whole lot,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “Didn’t like to lose it.”

The driving force of Florida’s comeback, Matthew Tkachuk logged two goals and two assists.

With his second point of the game, he recorded the 600th point of his career.

“He’s got a little edge to his game,” said Maurice of Tkachuk. “He’s got to have a little snarl, and when he does that, his hands are just right on.”

Initially appearing to break the ice for the Panthers in the first period, Jesper Boqvist had a goal taken off the board after the Penguins successfully challenged for offside.

Gaining some momentum from their challenge, the Penguins broke the ice when Owen Pickering beat Spencer Knight with a five-hole shot to make it 1-0 at 9:20 with the first goal of his NHL career.

Extending the lead for Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin ripped a wrist shot to make it 2-0 at 10:32.

Splitting the difference, Aleksander Barkov found Tkachuk for a goal to make it 2-1 at 17:24.