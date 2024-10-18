Territory Talk: Panthers overcoming early adversity (Ep. 320)

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Even with a few massive pieces missing from their lineup, the Florida Panthers have managed to get off to a very respectable 3-2-1 start in their defense of the Stanley Cup.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive take a look at what’s gone right for the Panthers out of the gate. Plus, they also share their thoughts on some other noticeable starts – both good and bad – for other teams around the NHL.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Panthers are getting by with key players missing. (0:45)
  • Anton Lundell has found another level. (4:00)
  • Sam Reinhart is on a roll! (10:05)
  • Is there still bad blood between Florida and Vegas? (14:30)
  • A look at some surprising starts around the NHL. (18:45)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

