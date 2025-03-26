Territory Talk: The Race for First Place (Ep. 339)

The top spot in the Atlantic Division is going to come down to the wire.

With only 11 games left in the regular season, the Florida Panthers are currently tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs with 89 points, while also leading the Tampa Bay Lightning by just two points.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss the heated three-horse race, take a look at the remaining schedules for each team and more.

Plus, head coach Paul Maurice provided a big update on Brad Marchand on Wednesday.

Highlights include: