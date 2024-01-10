Territory Talk: The Cats are Streaking

The Cats are hot!

On the heels of an eighth straight win, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this week’s episode of Territory Talk discussing what’s worked for the Panthers during their sizzling streak.

From key stats to big performances, the duo dives into all various parts of the team's success.

Plus, hear sound from Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and more!

The Panthers keep their streak alive in St. Louis. (0:45)

Matthew Tkachuk talks commitment to defense. (5:15)

Hear from Anthony Stolarz, Aleksander Barkov and Paul Maurice. (10:00)

Looking at some stats from the 8-game win streak. (13:00)

Kevin Stenlund's skills and Jameson’s sneaky favorite streak stat. (27:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: