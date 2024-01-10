Territory Talk: The Cats are Streaking

Doug and Jameson talk winning streak, key stats and more on this week's podcast

TT-E282-16x9
By Doug Plagens
@DougPlagens Audacy.com/WQAM

The Cats are hot!

On the heels of an eighth straight win, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this week’s episode of Territory Talk discussing what’s worked for the Panthers during their sizzling streak.

From key stats to big performances, the duo dives into all various parts of the team's success.

Plus, hear sound from Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and more!

  • The Panthers keep their streak alive in St. Louis. (0:45)
  • Matthew Tkachuk talks commitment to defense. (5:15)
  • Hear from Anthony Stolarz, Aleksander Barkov and Paul Maurice. (10:00)
  • Looking at some stats from the 8-game win streak. (13:00)
  • Kevin Stenlund's skills and Jameson’s sneaky favorite streak stat. (27:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

Florida Panthers Begin Three-Part 30th Anniversary Series with ‘90’s Night’ on Thursday, Jan. 11

Florida Panthers Begin Three-Part 30th Anniversary Series with ‘90’s Night’ on Thursday, Jan. 11
RECAP: Panthers 5, Blues 1

RECAP: Panthers 5, Blues 1
PREVIEW: Looking for 8th straight win, Panthers wrap up trip in St. Louis 

PREVIEW: Looking for 8th straight win, Panthers wrap up trip in St. Louis 
POSTCARD: Verhaeghe in Vail 

POSTCARD: Verhaeghe in Vail 
NOTEBOOK: Practice in Vail; Update on Bennett

NOTEBOOK: Practice in Vail; Update on Bennett
Star-Struck: Reinhart named 1st Star of the Week

Star-Struck: Reinhart named 1st Star of the Week
RECAP: Panthers 8, Avalanche 4

RECAP: Panthers 8, Avalanche 4
PREVIEW: Barkov, Rodrigues expected to play as Panthers carry win streak into Colorado

PREVIEW: Barkov, Rodrigues expected to play as Panthers carry win streak into Colorado
Q&A: Reinhart talks All-Star Game, strong start & more!

Q&A: Reinhart talks All-Star Game, strong start & more!
RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 1

RECAP: Panthers 4, Golden Knights 1
Florida Panthers Forward Sam Reinhart Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster

Florida Panthers Forward Sam Reinhart Named to 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster
PREVIEW: Panthers aim to extend win streak in Vegas

PREVIEW: Panthers aim to extend win streak in Vegas
POSTCARD: Forsling checks in after big win in Arizona

POSTCARD: Forsling checks in after big win in Arizona
Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Uvis Balinskis on Two-Year Contract Extension 

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Uvis Balinskis on Two-Year Contract Extension
Panthers Prospect Report: January 3, 2024

Panthers Prospect Report: January 3, 2024
RECAP: Panthers 4, Coyotes 1

RECAP: Panthers 4, Coyotes 1
PREVIEW: Panthers visit Coyotes for first game of 2024

PREVIEW: Panthers visit Coyotes for first game of 2024
PROSPECTS: Alscher helps Czechia advance to semifinals at World Juniors

PROSPECTS: Alscher helps Czechia advance to semifinals at World Juniors