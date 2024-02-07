Territory Talk: Second Half Gets Underway; Heart Health with Dr. Friedman (Ep. 285)

On this week’s episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson talk about the Florida Panthers getting back to work, the changes they’d like to see to the NHL All-Star Weekend and more.
In honor of American Heart Month, Dr. Eli Friedman, a medical and sports cardiologist with Baptist Health, also joins the show to discuss his role with the Panthers, provide insight into the hearts of professional athletes and share some heart-healthy tips.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers kick off their second-half push. (2:25)
- Baptist Health’s Dr. Eli Friedman joins the show. (6:35)
- Doug and Jameson talk NHL All-Star Weekend. (18:00)
