Territory Talk: Second Half Gets Underway; Heart Health with Dr. Friedman (Ep. 285)

On this week’s episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson talk about the Florida Panthers getting back to work, the changes they’d like to see to the NHL All-Star Weekend and more.

In honor of American Heart Month, Dr. Eli Friedman, a medical and sports cardiologist with Baptist Health, also joins the show to discuss his role with the Panthers, provide insight into the hearts of professional athletes and share some heart-healthy tips.

Highlights include:

The Panthers kick off their second-half push. (2:25)

Baptist Health’s Dr. Eli Friedman joins the show. (6:35)

Doug and Jameson talk NHL All-Star Weekend. (18:00)

