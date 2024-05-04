Territory Talk: Playoff talk with Mark Parrish (Ep. 297)

Former Panther and current NHL Network analyst joins Territory Talk to discuss playoffs, hockey in Florida and more!

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

With the Florida Panthers still waiting to kick off Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Doug Plagens sits down for a 1-on-1 interview with former Panther and current NHL Network analyst Mark Parrish to talk about the team’s growth, big moments and more.

Plus, Parrish also shares a story of “scary” Bill Lindsay from back in the day.

Highlights include:

  • Parrish talks about the Panthers’ rise to being a contender. (2:10)
  • Parrish talks about the impact of “The Bobbery” in Round 1. (5:45)
  • The Panthers should benefit from this break before Round 2. (11:00)
  • Parrish shares a good story on Billy Lindsay. (14:45)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

