Territory Talk: Playoff talk with Mark Parrish (Ep. 297)

With the Florida Panthers still waiting to kick off Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Doug Plagens sits down for a 1-on-1 interview with former Panther and current NHL Network analyst Mark Parrish to talk about the team’s growth, big moments and more.

Plus, Parrish also shares a story of “scary” Bill Lindsay from back in the day.

Highlights include:

Parrish talks about the Panthers’ rise to being a contender. (2:10)

Parrish talks about the impact of “The Bobbery” in Round 1. (5:45)

The Panthers should benefit from this break before Round 2. (11:00)

Parrish shares a good story on Billy Lindsay. (14:45)

