Territory Talk: Panthers take down Toronto in Game 7 (Ep. 352)

For the third straight season, the Florida Panthers are one of the last four teams standing.

With a 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup champions will now clash with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in the last three seasons.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive break down Game 7 in Toronto, reflect on some key stats and plays from the series, and look ahead to the series with Carolina.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Highlights include: