Territory Talk: Panthers take down Toronto in Game 7 (Ep. 352)

Check out the latest podcast!

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

For the third straight season, the Florida Panthers are one of the last four teams standing.

With a 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup champions will now clash with the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in the last three seasons.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive break down Game 7 in Toronto, reflect on some key stats and plays from the series, and look ahead to the series with Carolina.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell and Sergei Bobrovsky.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers rose to the occasion in Game 7. (1:00)
  • Hear from Reinhart, Lundell and Bobrovsky. (4:00)
  • Key performers and stats from Round 2. (15:30)
  • What’s next for the Maple Leafs? (26:40)
  • Panthers prepare for rematch with Hurricanes. (35:45)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

