Panthers add six ‘hard players’ at 2025 NHL Draft

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers have a type.

As the current toast of the NHL, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions know what system they need to play, and also know the type of players they need to play within it.

After not having a first-round pick – a small price to pay for a pair of Cups – they entered Day 2 of the decentralized 2025 NHL Draft in search of players with signs of Panther in their DNA.

Starting with five picks at their disposal, the Panthers added one more when they sent their seventh-round selection in 2026 to the Chicago Blackhawks for another seventh-round pick in this year’s draft, which ended up being the 197th overall pick.

In the end, they selected four forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender.

Off the bat, all six look like they have the edge needed to survive in South Florida.

“There’s kind of a theme with some of these guys,” Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito said of this year’s draft class. “Getting hard players and hopefully having them prepared for Coach Maurice when they get here.”

With that, continue below for a rundown of all six selections.

Mads Kongsbak Klyvø (4th round, 112th overall)

Position: LW

DOB: May 3, 2007 (Frederikshavn, Denmark)

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 194 lbs.

Shoots: Left

2024-25 Team: Frölunda HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

With their first pick of the draft, the Panthers went with a powerful winger.

Nearly 200 pounds at just 18 years old, Klyvø has impressive size for his age is already considered a very strong forechecker, which fits with Florida’s signature style.

Spending the majority of last season with Frölunda HC in Sweden’s J20 Nationell, Klyvø ranked seventh on the team in both goals (14) and points (29).

Going off in the playoffs, he tallied eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games.

“He’s kind of an underrated skilled scoring touch guy who plays hard,” Zito said. “He’s got a lot of compete and a lot of speed. He’ll be an interesting guy.”

Appearing in both the U18 and U20 D1A IIHF World Junior Championships, Klyvø helped Denmark earn promotions in both age groups. At the U18 tournament, he was one of Denmark’s top players, notching four goals and five assists in five games.

In 2025-26, he’ll try to earn playing time with Frölunda HC’s pro team in the SHL.

Fun fact: Klyvø is the first player from Denmark ever drafted by Florida.

Shea Busch (4th round, 128th overall)

Position: F

DOB: June 12, 2007 (North Vancouver, BC)

Height: 6’2’’

Weight: 207 lbs.

Shoots: Left

2024-25 Team: Everett Silvertips (WHL), Vernon Vipers (BCHL)

Busch saw his career take off after a change of scenery.

After scoring 12 goals in 22 games with Vernon in the BCHL, the 18-year-old forward went on to accumulate 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 39 games in the WHL after signing a contract with Everett in December.

Showing improvement every time that he took the ice following the move, Busch really elevated his game in the WHL Playoffs, finishing tied for fifth on the Silvertips in scoring with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games.

“Good size,” Zito said. “Plays in the hard areas.”