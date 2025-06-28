With Bennett’s extension, ‘Benny’s Buddies’ is here to stay

SUNRISE, Fla. – Eight more years of sounding the goal horn and finding homes for pets.

Inking an eight-year contract extension with the Panthers on Friday, two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett won’t be going anywhere.

Neither will his charity, “Benny’s Buddies.”

“It's awesome,” Bennett said of being able to continue the program. “Honestly, that was one of the first things that me and my fiancée talked about, how we get to continue ‘Benny’s Buddies’ now. We had no idea how much this program would really explode and blow up. So many people have reached out that want to get involved, or they want to know how they can help donate. The more this program goes, the bigger it's going to get.”

Launched in October, “Benny’s Buddies” covers the adoption fee of pets at Humane Society of Broward County for every goal that Bennett scores throughout each season.