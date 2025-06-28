Florida Panthers Select Six Players on Day 2 of 2025 NHL Draft

Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. – The Florida Panthers selected six players in the 2025 NHL Draft. Held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, the Panthers made their selections from a remote command center at the Baptist Health IcePlex, with all sections coming in Day 2.

The Panthers traded a sixth-round pick in 2026 to Chicago in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round pick (197) in this year's draft.

Florida selected forward Mads Kongsbak Klyvø (112th overall) and forward Shea Busch (128th overall) in the fourth round, forward Shamar Moses in the fifth round (129th overall), forward Arvid Drott in the sixth round (192nd overall), defenseman Brendan Dunphy (197th overall) and goaltender Yegor Midlak (224th overall) in the seventh round.

Kongsbak Klyvø, 18, skated in 42 regular season games with Frölunda HC (J20 Nationell) during the 2024-25 campaign, recording 29 points (14-15-29). He appeared in six playoff games with Frolunda HC (J20 Nationell), amassing eight points (4-4-8). Kongsbak Klyvø made his Swedish Hockey League (SHL) debut with Frölunda HC during the 2025 SHL playoffs.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Frederikshavn, Denmark native was named the U18 WJC (D1A) tournament best forward after producing nine points (4-5-9) in 10 games played. He earned gold at the U18 WJC (D1A) and U20 WJC (D1A) in 2024.

Busch, 18, appeared in 39 regular season games with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL), recording 19 points (11-8-19). Competing in 13 WHL playoff games with Everett in 2025, Busch ranked second on the team with six goals (6-5-11).

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound North Vancouver, B.C. native is expected to make his NCAA debut with Penn State University in the fall.

Moses, 18, appeared in five games with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) before being acquired by the North Bay Battalion. In 61 regular season contests with North Bay, Moses posted 48 points (12-36-48). He notched three assists through five 2025 OHL playoff games with North Bay.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound native of Scarborough, ON paced all North Bay forwards with 36 assists. His 48 points in the 2024-25 campaign ranked third on the team.

Drott, 17, skated in 40 regular season games with Djurgårdens IF (J20 Nationell) during the 2024-25 season, registering 36 points (18-18-36). Drott produced six points (3-3-6) in nine playoff appearances in 2025 with Djurgårdens IF (J20 Nationell).

The 6-foot, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden represented Sweden at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning bronze at the tournament. He skated in seven games with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship U18, winning the silver medal.

Dunphy, 19, appeared in 47 regular season games with the WHL’s Wenatchee Wild, recording 22 points (4-18-22).

The 6-foot-five, 198-pound native of San Diego, CA amassed the second-most assists by a defenseman on the Wild (18) during the 2024-25 season.

Midlak, 18, appeared in four games with the MHK Spartak Moskva of the Russian Junior Hockey League (MHL) in 2024-25 and earned a save percentage of .941%.

The six-foot-six, 176-pound native of Tver, Russia was selected by the Panthers Goaltending Excellence Department.

