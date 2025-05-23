Territory Talk: Panthers take care of business in Carolina (Ep. 354)

Talk about a road trip.

After winning Game 7 in Toronto to advance to the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers raced out to an early 2-0 series lead with two dominant wins over the Hurricanes in Raleigh.

Following a 5-2 win in Game 1, they enjoyed a 5-0 drubbing in Game 2.

Trying to punch a third straight ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers will now head home and try to get an even tighter stranglehold on the series in Games 3 and 4 in Sunrise.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive break down how Games 1 and 2 against the Hurricanes unfolded, including hot starts, hot sticks and a little “Playoff Bob.”

Plus, hear postgame sound from Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers storm out to a 2-0 lead in the ECF. (1:30)
  • Hear from Verhaeghe and Tkachuk after Game 2. (7:30)
  • Hurricanes trying to get physical with Florida. (20:50)
  • Heading home up 2-0, the Panthers know the job’s not done. (27:45)

