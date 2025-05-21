Territory Talk: Panthers come out firing in Game 1 of ECF (Ep. 353)

Check out the latest podcast!

TT 353 16x9
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

One win down, three to go.

Carrying some hot sticks into Raleigh, the Florida Panthers erupted for five goals in a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday.

In Round 2, the Hurricanes had surrendered just seven total goals.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on how Game 1 unfolded, including a big opening goal, success on special teams and more.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Sergei Bobrovsky and Carter Verhaeghe.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers were on a mission in Game 1 of the ECF. (0:45)
  • How big is the first goal? (4:55)
  • Hear from Verhaeghe and Bobrovsky after Game 1. (10:15)
  • Aaron Ekblad has been on another level. (20:50)
  • Looking ahead to Game 2 on Thursday. (24:30)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2

What’s Brewing: ECF Gets Underway; Watch Parties in Florida

PREVIEW: Panthers ready for ‘tough battles’ as ECF kicks off at Carolina

Eastern Conference Final Preview: Panthers vs. Hurricanes

Territory Talk: Panthers take down Toronto in Game 7 (Ep. 352)

RECAP: Panthers 6, Maple Leafs 1

Florida Panthers Advance to 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final for Third Consecutive Season

PREVIEW: Panthers, Maple Leafs clash in decisive Game 7

PROSPECTS: St. Martin helps lead Medicine Hat Tigers to WHL Championship win

‘Earned the right to enjoy this’: Panthers, Maple Leafs get ready for Game 7

RECAP: Maple Leafs 2, Panthers 0

‘A lot of skill, a lot of speed’: Boqvist fitting in with Barkov and Reinhart

PREVIEW: Panthers, Maple Leafs ‘playing for all the marbles’ in Game 6

Depth scoring has Panthers on verge of East Final again

NOTEBOOK: Spreading out the offense; Bobrovsky in brick-wall mode

‘Fun for us, too’: Charlotte Checkers advance to Atlantic Division Finals

Territory Talk: Panthers dominate Maple Leafs in Game 5 (Ep. 351)

Bobrovsky comes through again for Panthers in Game 5 win against Maple Leafs