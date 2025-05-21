Territory Talk: Panthers come out firing in Game 1 of ECF (Ep. 353)

One win down, three to go.
Carrying some hot sticks into Raleigh, the Florida Panthers erupted for five goals in a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday.
In Round 2, the Hurricanes had surrendered just seven total goals.
On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on how Game 1 unfolded, including a big opening goal, success on special teams and more.
Plus, hear postgame sound from Sergei Bobrovsky and Carter Verhaeghe.
Highlights include:
- The Panthers were on a mission in Game 1 of the ECF. (0:45)
- How big is the first goal? (4:55)
- Hear from Verhaeghe and Bobrovsky after Game 1. (10:15)
- Aaron Ekblad has been on another level. (20:50)
- Looking ahead to Game 2 on Thursday. (24:30)