Territory Talk: Panthers come out firing in Game 1 of ECF (Ep. 353)

One win down, three to go.

Carrying some hot sticks into Raleigh, the Florida Panthers erupted for five goals in a 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on Tuesday.

In Round 2, the Hurricanes had surrendered just seven total goals.

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on how Game 1 unfolded, including a big opening goal, success on special teams and more.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Sergei Bobrovsky and Carter Verhaeghe.

