Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Defense & Goaltending Review (Ep. 367)

Defense wins championships, right?

On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on how the defensemen and goaltenders performed for the Florida Panthers during their quest to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs.

From Aaron Ekblad to Sergei Bobrovsky, there were no shortage of standout stars during the run.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • Aaron Ekblad (9:30)
  • Gustav Forsling (14:40)
  • Niko Mikkola (21:10)
  • Seth Jones (27:00)
  • Dmitry Kulikov (32:10)
  • Nate Schmidt (35:00)
  • Uvis Balinskis (40:20)
  • Sergei Bobrovsky (48:40)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

