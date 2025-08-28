Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Defense & Goaltending Review (Ep. 367)

Defense wins championships, right?
On this episode, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on how the defensemen and goaltenders performed for the Florida Panthers during their quest to become back-to-back Stanley Cup champs.
From Aaron Ekblad to Sergei Bobrovsky, there were no shortage of standout stars during the run.
Highlights of the episode include:
- Aaron Ekblad (9:30)
- Gustav Forsling (14:40)
- Niko Mikkola (21:10)
- Seth Jones (27:00)
- Dmitry Kulikov (32:10)
- Nate Schmidt (35:00)
- Uvis Balinskis (40:20)
- Sergei Bobrovsky (48:40)