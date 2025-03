After inking a two-year contract extension with the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Jesper Boqvist joins this episode of Territory Talk to discuss his new deal, love of naps and more.

Breaking out after initially joining the Panthers on a one-year deal last summer, Boqvist has racked up 22 points in 59 games this campaign, including scoring a career-high 12 goals.

To listen to the interview with Boqvist, check out the Spotify player below.