Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview - Part 1 (Ep. 314)

TT-314-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

With the 2024-25 season fast approaching, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk looking at how the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers currently stack up against the other top teams in the Atlantic Division.

Highlights of the episode include:

  • The Stanley Cup makes a few more stops. (4:00)
  • The Panthers looked poised for another run. (12:30)
  • The Bruins should benefit from offseason additions. (23:50)
  • Did the Maple Leafs do enough to take a step? (32:00)
  • The new-look Lightning should still be formidable. (41:45)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

 Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns to Panthers IceDen for Sixth Annual Tournament from Aug. 21-25

Color of Hockey: 2024 Amerigol LATAM Cup to showcase game’s global growth

Tkachuk, Tatum split 1st pitch duties in St. Louis

Ekblad savors Cup day with fans at rink near Windsor

Bennett brings Stanley Cup to East Gwillimbury, greets fans

Zito gives Stanley Cup full Milwaukee experience, including frozen custard

Florida Panthers Partner with ViewLift to Launch DTC Streaming Service

Forsling wins Goldpucken as best Swedish hockey player in 2023-24

Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2024-25

NHL EDGE stats for Florida Panthers

Inside look at Florida Panthers

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

Rodrigues brings Stanley Cup back to Boston University

Panthers assistant coach Ruutu does some reading with Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers Single Game Tickets Available Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10 AM ET

Lundell has full-circle moment, takes Stanley Cup to old hockey arena

Florida Panthers Partner with Mano’s Wine for Stanley Cup Championship Limited-Edition Wine Collection

Hornqvist, now in Panthers front office, celebrates day with Cup