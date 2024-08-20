Territory Talk: Atlantic Division Preview - Part 1 (Ep. 314)

With the 2024-25 season fast approaching, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive spend this episode of Territory Talk looking at how the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers currently stack up against the other top teams in the Atlantic Division.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Stanley Cup makes a few more stops. (4:00)

The Panthers looked poised for another run. (12:30)

The Bruins should benefit from offseason additions. (23:50)

Did the Maple Leafs do enough to take a step? (32:00)

The new-look Lightning should still be formidable. (41:45)

