Stolie’s Standpoint: Bobby’s save and a big win in Game 2

Throughout the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Florida Panthers goaltender Anthony Stolarz will provide fans with an inside look on the team’s run with his new “Stolie’s Standpoint” series.
This second entry comes after a highlight-reel save from Sergei Bobrovsky and a clutch goal in overtime from Carter Verhaeghe lifted the Panthers to 3-2 win over the cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday night.
What a save!
Honestly, I’m not surprised.
I’ve seen Bobby make numerous saves like that throughout the year and even during practice. It’s just all about his compete and not giving up on a play. His instincts just to know where he was in the net and to be able to dive back, it was just a hell of a save.
It really changed the tide of the game because it would’ve given them a 3-2 lead.
As a goaltender, you just have to appreciate a save like that. Those are the saves you just dream of making. To be able to witness it live and hear the energy of the crowd and the way the boys fed off that energy the rest of the game, it was just a huge moment in the game.
That’s a goalie’s way of changing momentum. Other guys can score or make big hits. As a goalie, all you’ve got is making a save like that. He went out there and gave us a chance to win and kept us in the game when they were pressing. That’s all you can ask of your goalie.