Red-Hot Reino: Reinhart named NHL’s First Star of the Week 

Panthers versatile forward led the NHL with 10 points (3G, 7A) last week

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The “Reino” keeps on charging.

Continuing to build on his torrid start, Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 12, the NHL announced on Monday.

Winnipeg's Kyle Connor (Second Star) and Toronto's William Nylander (Third Star) were also honored.

Helping the Panthers go a perfect 4-0-0 and move into a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, Reinhart led the NHL in scoring with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) last week.

Of those points, eight came at even strength.

After tallying two assists in a 5-4 overtime win against the Blue Jackets on Monday, Reinhart dished out one helper and scored the fastest overtime goal in franchise history when he lit the lamp just 15 seconds into the extra frame to lock in a 4-3 win at Washington on Wednesday.

“We had our moments, but we were able to stick with it,” Reinhart said after the win over the Capitals. “Those are the type of points that are huge at this time of the year and pay off later. We know how big it is to come out of the gates and start banking some points early in the year."

From there, Reinhart posted two assists in a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes on Friday in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Final. Capping off his incredible week, he matched a career high with four points (two goals, two assists) during a 4-3 win over the Blackhawks on Sunday.

Sam Reinhart is the NHL's First Star of the Week!

With four more this past week, he currently leads the NHL with nine multi-point performances.

“He’s one of those guys that’s really stepped up,” teammate Sam Bennett said after the hard-fought win against Chicago at Amerant Bank Arena “He’s part of the reason why our team is doing so well right now. Another big game from him. I’m sure he’s going to keep it rolling.”

Teaming up with Aleksander Barkov and Evan Rodrigues, Reinhart’s line as a whole had a very impressive week. Over the course of four wins, the Panthers led 67-39 in shot attempts, 14-4 in high-danger shots attempts and 7-1 in goals when that elite trio was on the ice at 5-on-5.

“He’s such a smart player,” teammate Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. “He’s made everybody that he plays with so much better, too. I think he’s just a smart guy. He’s got a lot of good hockey sense.”

Reinhart was previously named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Oct. 22.

Flying out of the gate, he currently leads the Panthers in goals (11) and points (21) this season.