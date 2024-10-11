RECAP: Senators 3, Panthers 1

After weathering a strong push from the Senators in the first period – one the team expected given it was the first game of the season in Ottawa – the Panthers got back to their game in the second as they allowed just two scoring chances in the period.

“We just kind of woke up in the second period and started playing our game,” defenseman Uvis Balinskis said. “We were a little bit slow in the first, but the second and third were way better.”

In the third period, the Panthers came close to finding the tying goal on more than one occasion. Not long past the midway point, an outstanding shift from the third line felt like it was going to do the trick if not for big save after big save from Ullmark.

Making his Senators debut, the former Vezina Trophy winner finished with 30 saves.

“We had a hard time trying to score our second goal,” forward Anton Lundell said. “He (Ullmark) played pretty good. We tried to challenge him, and today we didn’t get the second goal. I felt like he was good today.”

With Bobrovsky pulled in favor of the extra attacker late in regulation, the Panthers received an unfortunate gut punch. After his stick broke on a shot, Barkov raced back the other way in an attempt to deny the Senators of an empty-net goal.

Tied up in a battle with Stutzle, the two collided into the boards as the puck crossed the line to make it 3-1 at 18:15. Down on the ice for quite some time, Barkov was eventually helped to the locker room by his teammates.

An update on Barkov’s status isn’t expected to come until Friday at the earliest.

"We'd like all the people in Florida to know we're thinking about you. It's a really difficult time. We lost a hockey game, but people have lost their homes; some people have lost their lives. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you." – Paul Maurice

“They came out fast. They played a quick game. In the second and third [periods], we played our game and put together a solid game. The result is not there, but I think the pieces are there.” – Sergei Bobrovsky

- The Panthers had 30 of their shots blocked.

- Florida surrendered just eight scoring chances over the second and third periods.

- The Panthers led 83-49 in shot attempts and 34-18 in scoring chances.

- Gustav Forsling saw a team-high 23:06 of ice time.

- Jonah Gadjovich record a team-high five hits.

- Sam Reinhart blocked a team-high three shots on goal.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made six high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

The road trip rolls on.

On the second stop of their four-game trek, the Panthers will drop the puck against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

