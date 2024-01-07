RECAP: Panthers 8, Avalanche 4

DENVER – The Cats just keep on rolling.

Led by a hat trick from Sam Reinhart, the Florida Panthers pushed their win streak to seven games with an 8-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.

At 25-12-2, the Panthers are currently tied with Boston atop the Atlantic Division.

“It was a great effort,” Florida defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson said. “Up 3-0 in the first, then they come back and tie it up. It’s hard to kind of get going again, but we did a good job. In the third, the power play came up big for us. The penalty kill has been good all year, and today it was again. Overall, we’re just showing that we can win in different ways. I don’t know if we love this way, but once in a while it’s good.”

During the winning streak, Reinhart has scored 10 goals.

“When you can get on a roll like this, it takes some pressure off some other times throughout the season when it’s not going well,” Reinhart said of the win streak. “I think we were kind of struggling a bit, both mentally and physically through the grind, kind of getting back from those two long road trips in December. It was nice to get to regroup over Christmas.”

Before the puck even dropped, the Panthers got a big boost.

After leaving Thursday’s win at Vegas with injuries, captain Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) both took the ice for warmup and were cleared to play in the game.

Despite having to wear a face shield, Barkov dished out four assists.

“He’s been fast all year, and the helmet didn’t slow him down,” said Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, who joked that Barkov would have to keep wearing the lucky shield.

Racing out to an early lead, the Panthers broke the ice just 1:10 into the first period when Matthew Tkachuk, drawing the attention of both Avalanche defenseman, set up Carter Verhaeghe for a slick snipe from the right circle to make it 1-0.