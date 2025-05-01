RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

TAMPA – For the second straight season, the Battle of Florida goes to the East Coast.

Besting their in-state rival, the Florida Panthers eliminated the Tampa Bay Lightning from the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-3 win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amalie Arena on Wednesday.

Winning the series 4-1, the Panthers are moving on to Round 2 for the fourth straight year.

"You have a goal every round, and it's to play at your best and take control of moments and be big when opportunities present themselves like tonight,” said forward Brad Marchand, who had two assists in the win. “There's so much experience in this room, a lot of guys that have been there and been through it and realize the importance of closing out a series when you have that opportunity.”

Breaking the ice and bringing the home crowd to life early in the first period, Gage Concalves beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the right side of the net to make it 1-0 at 2:33.

Getting that goal back for the Panthers, Carter Verhaeghe got to the front of the net on the power play, grabbed a rebound and sent it into the twine to make it 1-1 at 5:21.