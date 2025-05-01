RECAP: Panthers 6, Lightning 3

From unsung hero to just a regular hero, Luostarinen is only the fourth player in franchise history to record at least four points in a playoff game, joining Sam Reinhart (4), Ray Sheppard (4) and Verhaeghe (5).
Standing alone, he’s the first Panther to ever have four points in a road playoff game.
“I think we just tried to keep it simple as it gets,” Luostarinen said. “Tonight, it went our way. It feels good to contribute in the offensive end as well. That’s a team win and a good series.”
With 4:24 left on the clock, Reinhart increased Florida’s lead to 6-3 with an empty-net goal.
In the quest to keep Lord Stanley in South Florida, the Panthers have passed their first test with flying colors.
Now, they’ll face either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Ottawa Senators in Round 2.
Holding a 3-2 lead in that series, the Maple Leafs will visit the Senators on Thursday.
“It means a lot,” Barkov said of advancing to Round 2. “Obviously, we’re doing some things right. Most of the guys have been through this for a long time. We know what it takes, and we keep working for that. I know every year it (the first round of the playoffs) gets harder and harder, and this year it was even harder. We’re happy with the end result.”
THEY SAID IT
“The guys did a great job. Even when we scored early, we didn’t sit back. We continued to push and get better as the game went on. Obviously, Bob (Sergei Bobrovsky) came up huge a few times to keep us in it at the right moments. Yeah, it was great.” – Brad Marchand
“Huge. Great feeling. I’m happy how we played in the third period and pretty much the whole game. They came back a couple times, but we stayed with it, stayed calm, and Bobby (Sergei Bobrovsky) was huge for us back there.” – Gustav Forsling
“Every year, it (the Battle of Florida) just keeps getting harder and harder. They’ve won Cups and have been in the Finals. They know what it takes, and now we’ve done the same thing. We also know. It’s a really hard series.” – Aleksander Barkov
CATS STATS
- Aleksander Barkov is the fourth player in franchise history to score 20 career playoff goals.
- Carter Verhaeghe scored his eight goal in a potential series-clinching game.
- The Panthers have won nine of their last 11 playoff rounds.
- Gustav Forsling blocked a team-high five shots.
- Dmitry Kulikov recorded a team-high seven hits.
- Sam Reinhart registered a team-high seven shots on goal.
- Sergei Bobrovsky made five high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.
WHAT’S NEXT?
Now, we play the waiting game.
As the Panthers await their Round 2 opponent, stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com.
“Regroup, recover and onto the next one,” Forsling said.