RECAP: Panthers 6, Coyotes 2

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers put on a show for their home fans once again during a 6-2 beatdown of the Arizona Coyotes at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

Winning each of their last two games, the Panthers now sit at 29-14-4.

“I thought we brought it tonight and brought it from the start,” Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk said. “It was good to see everyone pitch in. It was a really good group effort.”

Achieving an impressive milestone, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice also surpassed Barry Trotz to claim second place on the NHL’s all-time games coached list with his 1,813th game behind the bench.

“I’ve had a bunch of other numbers and they don’t necessarily resonate a whole lot, but for whatever reason today’s did,” Maurice said. “That’s a lot of really good people that I’ve worked with and a lot of games that my family has had to grind through just as much as me. Pro sports is a wonderful place, but not a particularly forgiving place to work. To get to that number, I would say it’s special to me.”

With Nick Cousins still in concussion protocol after being boarded by Coyotes forward Jason Zucker in their last meeting on Jan. 2 in Arizona, the fists started flying right at puck drop.

After Ryan Lomberg and Jack McBain dropped the gloves immediately following the opening faceoff, Jonah Gadjovich joined the fun and got in a fight with Liam O’Brien.

During warmups, all four players were spotted chatting at center ice.

"Lomby and Gadjy are great at what they do and great for this team,” Tkachuk said of his tough teammates. “What they did at the start there was awesome. It definitely gave us so much energy, positive energy right from the start.”

With the crowd fired up from all the feline fisticuffs, the Panthers quickly turned that momentum into a goal when Tkachuk floated a shot from beyond the right circle past goaltender Karel Vejlmelka, who was screened, to make it 1-0 at 1:53.