RECAP: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 2

Briefly evening the score for Columbus, Yegor Chinakhov beat Stolarz with a blocker-side snipe from the high slot to make it 1-1 at 7:06. But just 22 seconds later, Carter Verhaeghe tipped in a shot from Sam Reinhart to put Florida on top 2-1 at 7:28.

With the goal, Verhaeghe earned the 200th point of his NHL career.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Verhaeghe, who ranks second on the team with 13 goals and has also lit the lamp in four of the last five games. “You don’t even know if you’re going to get to the NHL. It’s awesome to put up 200 points. I just want to keep going."

After an eventful opening 20 minutes, the red light stayed off during the second period. That being said, the Panthers likely deserved a goal. Racking up 11 scoring chances in the period, they came up empty against Graves despite producing 1.24 expected goals.

Just 24 seconds into the third period, things got heated when Nick Cousins delivered a hit on Erik Gudbranson along the end boards. After hitting the ice, Gudbranson popped right back up and went after Cousins. From there, every player on the ice got involved.

Cousins was initially assessed a major penalty, but it was reduced to a minor after a review.

Incredibly effective on the penalty kill for more than a month, the Panthers blocked two shots and didn’t surrender a single shot on goal on the ensuing power play for the Blue Jackets. On a second penalty kill soon after, they kept Columbus off the board again.

On that second kill, Stolarz showed off his glove with a huge save on Kirill Marchenko.

"The last few games, our penalty kill has been tremendous," Stolarz said. "Guys have been working as a cohesive unit."

Stemming from the earlier incident with Cousins, Gudbranson lost his cool later in the period and tackled the Panthers forward to the ice before proceeding to punch him in the back of the head repeatedly while he was down in a defenseless position.

After being looked at by a trainer, Cousins stayed in the game.

As for Gudbranson, the Blue Jackets defenseman was slapped with two minutes for instigating, five minutes for fighting, a 10-minute misconduct and a game misconduct.

With 37 seconds left on the seven-minute power play they earned from the incident, the Panthers extended their lead when Barkov swept a rebound into the back of the cage to make it 3-1 at 13:12 and push his goal-scoring streak to three games.

On the play, Sam Bennett dove into traffic to poke the puck over to Barkov.