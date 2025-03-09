RECAP: Panthers 4, Sabres 0 

SUNRISE, Fla. – How about a round of applause for the new guys?

In his first game since being acquired by the Florida Panthers, Vitek Vanecek stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Leading the Atlantic Division at 40-21-3, the Panthers have won six straight games.

“I’m really happy for the win,” said Vanecek, who earned his 10th-career shutout. “Really good defense. What can I say? They’re blocking a lot of shots for me.”

Also making an impact in his debut, fellow pre-deadline acquisition Nico Sturm really stood out in his first game with the Panthers. Over 11:23 of ice time – including 2:03 on the penalty kill – the 29-year-old center recorded three hits and went 7-for-10 in the faceoff circle.

“I think the system is great for me and the way I play,” said Sturm, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks. “I think it’s straight-line hockey. That’s kind of the way I’ve played my whole career.”

Putting the Panthers on top in the first period, A.J. Greer jumped on a rebound after a shot from Nate Schmidt and sent the puck past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to make it 1-0 at 7:20.