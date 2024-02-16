RECAP: Panthers 4, Sabres 0

BUFFALO – Make it 10!

Led by a 45-save performance from Anthony Stolarz and a pair of goals from Carter Verhaeghe, the Florida Panthers pushed their franchise-record road win streak to 10 games with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

The 11th different team in NHL history to have a double-digit win streak away from home, the Panthers (35-15-4) have ridden their red-hot run straight up the standings and are now locked in a tie with the Boston Bruins (32-12-10) for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

While there’s still 28 games to go until the playoffs, things are already starting to heat up.

“It feels great,” Stolarz said. “At this time of the year, points are at a premium. Obviously, we’re trying to catch Boston in the standings. Any time you can come out there, especially on a back-to-back, and take both games it’s huge for the team.”

Just 24 hours removed from kicking off their road trip with a 5-2 win at Pittsburgh on Wednesday, the Panthers still managed to assert themselves against the Sabres. What they lacked in legs, they made up for in physicality, execution and emotion.

Coming out strong all season on the second half of back-to-backs, the Panthers have posted a 4-0-1 record while surrendering just one or fewer goals in four of those games.

When you look at all of their impressive stats so far this season, that’s one of the bigger ones.

“Those guys give what they have to give,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said.

Aleksander Barkov, showing off his Selke Trophy-worthy skills, helped open the scoring in Buffalo when he swiped a puck from Sabres defenseman Ryan Johnson in the offensive zone and backhanded a pass to Verhaeghe for a goal from the slot to give the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 9:26 of the first period.