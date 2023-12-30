RECAP: Panthers 4, Rangers 3

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Reinhart scored a pair of goals to help the Florida Panthers lock down an exciting 4-3 win over the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Winning each of their last three games, the Panthers now sit at 21-12-2.

“Three wins in a row against three really good teams,” said Florida forward Matthew Tkachuk, who notched two assists in the win. “We really haven’t played a perfect start-to-finish game, but we’re finding ways. That’s very encouraging. If we can just figure out a little bit how to play that full 60, I think we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

Keeping the Panthers off the board early in the first period, Jonathan Quick added a save to his personal highlight reel when he kicked up his leg while lying on the ice and got just a piece of what looked to be a surefire goal off the stick of Carter Verhaeghe.

Making a big save of his own, Sergei Bobrovsky stoned Chris Kreider on a breakaway attempt later in the period to bring fans to their feet and keep the Rangers off the board.

After an incredible effort from the entire top line to keep the puck in the offensive zone, Evan Rodrigues put the Panthers on top when he fired a shot from the bottom of the left circle that clipped Quick’s right shoulder and fluttered into the cage to make it 1-0 at 18:45.