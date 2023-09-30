RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

At 18:48, Lucas Carlsson put the game away with an empty-net goal that made it 4-2.
Sharp in his first start as a Panther, Stolarz finished with 28 saves.
“It felt really nice,” the 29-year-old veteran netminder said. “Been a while. I think the end of February was my last game. Kind of been champing at the bit to get started here and get into some game action. That’s kind of the reason you rehab all summer, for this opportunity right here. A lot of credit to the guys.”
CATS QUOTES
“We’re just doing the little things right, getting the pucks in. Samoskevich is a special player. He makes plays. Lorentz, same thing with him. We had some chemistry. It was a good night for us.” – Mayhew on playing on a line with Samoskevich and Lorentz
“I’m getting more and more up to speed and comfortable with the systems. A great job by the guys just building each other’s confidence. It’s a new system for a lot of guys, but we’re getting more and more comfortable. That just makes it easy going into the regular season.” – Lorentz on seeing a lot of action in the preseason
WHAT’S NEXT?
The Panthers are heading north!
As part of this year’s Kraft Hockeyville, the Panthers will battle the Senators in a preseason neutral-site doubleheader at Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.
The game will be available to watch on NHL Network in the U.S.