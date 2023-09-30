RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

“I think he’s built,” Maurice said Samoskevich, a first-round draft pick in 2021. “He’s going to be one of those guys that as the talent level increases he’ll probably be able to do a bit more with the puck, but he’s also going to get more challenged without the puck. That’ll be that growth curve that we’re looking for. He’s a very, very skilled young man.”

Showing off tremendous speed and agility for a player than measures up at 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, Steven Lorentz doubled the lead for the Panthers in the third period when he sprung himself free on a breakaway with a poke-check and scored shorthanded to make it 2-0 at 2:29.

“Sometimes I can get up to speed,” Lorentz laughed. “I’m very comfortable on the penalty kill. The systems here are just the way I like to play. It’s aggressive and in-your-face. I just saw a guy standing still on the wall. We’re told to jump pucks and get there as quick as possible.”

As a former Hurricane, Lorentz said he knew exactly where to shoot on Kochetkov.

“I’m pretty familiar with some of those guys,” said Lorentz, who suited up in over 100 games with Carolina from 2020-2022. “Kind of knew what the goalie might do. He’s a buddy of mine. I was able to just get a quick wrister off and fortunate that it went in. I’m happy with the game.”